Skymint is giving away free weed for a year — and also giant joints

‘We want to share our love of cannabis,’ the dispensary chain’s chief retail officer says

By on Tue, Jan 17, 2023 at 10:30 am

click to enlarge A Skymint dispensary. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
A Skymint dispensary.

Skymint, one of the largest dispensary chains in Michigan, is giving away free weed for a year, and another 24 lucky winners will receive 10-gram giant joints.

Skymint announced the sweepstakes on Tuesday morning.

One person will be selected at random to receive free weed for a year in the form of a $500 in-store credit every month from Jan. 31, 2023, to Jan. 31, 2024.

“Cannabis has the power to change lives, and all of our cannabis is grown right here in the state of Michigan,” Summer Ransom-Cleveland, Skymint’s chief retail officer, said. “Through this program, we want to share our love of cannabis and what it can do for us, our friends, our families, and our communities across the state.”

There are three ways to enter, and no purchase is necessary:

• Fill out an entry form online at Skymint.com/FreeWeed

• Follow Skymint on Instagram at @SkymintOfficial

• Use the code “FREE WEED” with any online order

An additional 24 people will receive a 10-gram joint.

“This program mirrors our mission to provide access to products that enhance, elevate, and expand the person, the people, and the environment of which we are all a part,” Ransom-Cleveland said.

Participants must be 21 years or older. The sweepstakes ends on Jan. 30, and the winner will be notified on Jan. 31, 2023.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Related
Look at this BIG A$$ joint.

This cannabis dispensary is selling a 10-gram ‘BIG A$$’ joint for the holidays: Imagine smoking one of these before Thanksgiving dinner

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Read More about Steve Neavling
Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Black woman-owned dispensary is among first equity shops to sell adult-use weed in Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

House of Zen owners Teri Hargrave (left) and Jacquline Weathersby (right).

Icewear Vezzo will perform at inaugural cannabis awards ceremony in Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Icewear Vezzo.

Solventless rosin vape cartridges offer ‘clean’ weed

By Lee DeVito

Glorious Cannabis recently launched a line of Icewater Bubble Hash Rosin.

You can finally buy legal weed in Detroit

By Lee DeVito

House of Dank's Fort Street location is one of the first adult-use dispensaries in Detroit.

Also in Weed

Solventless rosin vape cartridges offer ‘clean’ weed

By Lee DeVito

Glorious Cannabis recently launched a line of Icewater Bubble Hash Rosin.

JARS Cannabis is giving away over $1 million in luxury prizes for holiday campaign

By Randiah Camille Green

The 12-day campaign will raffle off a different prize every day from Dec. 21 to Jan 1.

Michigan has one of the lowest adult-use marijuana tax rates, study finds

By Jenna Jones , Riverfront Times

Look at us go.

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us