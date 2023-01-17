Skymint is giving away free weed for a year — and also giant joints

click to enlarge
Courtesy photo
A Skymint dispensary.
Skymint, one of the largest dispensary chains in Michigan, is giving away free weed for a year, and another 24 lucky winners will receive 10-gram giant joints.
Skymint announced the sweepstakes on Tuesday morning.
One person will be selected at random to receive free weed for a year in the form of a $500 in-store credit every month from Jan. 31, 2023, to Jan. 31, 2024.
“Cannabis has the power to change lives, and all of our cannabis is grown right here in the state of Michigan,” Summer Ransom-Cleveland, Skymint’s chief retail officer, said. “Through this program, we want to share our love of cannabis and what it can do for us, our friends, our families, and our communities across the state.”
There are three ways to enter, and no purchase is necessary:
• Fill out an entry form online at Skymint.com/FreeWeed
• Follow Skymint on Instagram at @SkymintOfficial
• Use the code “FREE WEED” with any online order
An additional 24 people will receive a 10-gram joint.
“This program mirrors our mission to provide access to products that enhance, elevate, and expand the person, the people, and the environment of which we are all a part,” Ransom-Cleveland said.
Participants must be 21 years or older. The sweepstakes ends on Jan. 30, and the winner will be notified on Jan. 31, 2023.
Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter