This cannabis dispensary is selling a 10-gram ‘BIG A$$’ joint for the holidays

Imagine smoking one of these before Thanksgiving dinner

By on Mon, Nov 21, 2022 at 12:16 pm

click to enlarge Look at this BIG A$$ joint. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Look at this BIG A$$ joint.

If you’re looking for a holiday gift for your favorite stoner, look no further than Michigan cannabis dispensary chain Skymint.

Ahead of the holidays, the company has unveiled a hefty 10-inch, 10-gram “BIG A$$” joint. (For comparison, the typical joint contains around 0.3 grams of cannabis. So yeah, that’s a big ass joint.)

The limited-edition doobie is available in a variety of strains. Imagine smoking one before Thanksgiving dinner.

Skymint says “it is the perfect gift for a friend, gift for the fam, or a gift for yourself.”

“We are thrilled to bring back our famous Big A$$ Joint for Holiday 2022,” Brian Bartholomew, Skymint’s vice president of product, said in a statement. “The Big A$$ joint was first introduced for sale last 420 and quickly became a customer favorite. Whether it is for a special Holiday gift, a fun novelty for New Year’s Eve, or just to indulge by yourself, the Big A$$ Joint should help you usher in the joy of the season! Be sure to pick one up soon as these are available for a limited time.”

The company has a number of other holiday promotions, including 30% off all house-brand THC products on Tuesday, Nov. 22 and Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Also on Wednesday, all customers will receive a limited edition Skymint-branded gift bag with a free pre-roll for all purchases over $25.

Starting Friday, Nov. 25, Skymint has deals all weekend long.

More information is available at skymint.com.

