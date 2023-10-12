Pressure Pack x Big Shifter (Lou Gram) Announce Thrilling New Cannabis Strain - "Zombie Hunter"

Detroit, MI - Michigan's premier cannabis brand, Pressure Pack, is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated release of their new strain, "Zombie Hunter," in collaboration with renowned East Side rap artist, Lou Gram, which will be available on Friday, October 13th at select retailers.

Zombie Hunter, the product of this thrilling collaboration between Pressure Pack and Big Shifter's MCDboyz, is set to hit the market with a unique strain which is presented in a die-cut mylar bag, filled with 3.5 grams of exotic flower, and promises an unforgettable cannabis experience.

"This indica strain is your gateway to feeling like the living dead, get ready for a hauntingly relaxing experience.” says, Head of Cultivation, Ian Pyle, the maestro behind the growth of Pressure Pack’s remarkable strains.

The Zombie Hunter packs will be distributed across Michigan cannabis retailers including Cloud, House of Dank, Puff as well as an additional 20 retail locations.

Lou Gram, the driving force behind this new venture, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Even a dirty snake won’t get past a Zombie Hunter!”

Lou's accomplishments extend beyond the world of music. He is not just an artist; he's a visionary entrepreneur. His ambition and dedication have driven him to establish MCD ENT as a prominent entity in the entertainment and business realms. For these reasons, it was an easy decision for Pressure Pack to collaborate with him. The drop comes in coordination with Gram’s album that was released earlier this year titled, “Big Shifter”, available on all streaming services.

Don't miss your chance to be among the first to experience Zombie Hunter, a strain that is guaranteed to make waves in the cannabis industry. Stay tuned for more updates and new drops from Pressure Pack. Their dedication to excellence and illustrious reputation as a two-time High Times Award winner, along with accolades like the Rollers Choice Flower at the Bring Your Best Bag 2023 event and two Metro Times Best of Detroit awards, speak volumes about the caliber of their cannabis products. Along with the collaboration with Lou Gram, Pressure Pack has collaborated with other Detroit rappers and artists including Babyface Ray, GT, and Icewear Vezzo. Following these successful ventures, they are gearing up for more exciting collaborations in the near future.

About Pressure Pack:

The Michigan leaders in premium cannabis flower and small-batch production, Pressure Pack is constantly bringing its passion for cannabis to light. From seed to harvesting, each step is thoughtfully planned and expertly cultivated. When you choose a product from Pressure Pack, you can expect a diverse variety of strains, the highest possible quality and Michigan’s most premium flower. Be sure to stay up on all of the pressure by following them on instagram or visit their website at pressurepackmi.com

About Lou Gram (Big Shifter):

Lou Gram, known by his stage name, "Big Shifter," is a multifaceted artist, rapper, and thriving entrepreneur hailing from the vibrant East Side of Detroit. With an unwavering commitment to his craft, Lou Gram has solidified his presence in the music industry and the business world as the CEO of MCD ENT.