House of Dank Cannabis Company Announces the "High Ride Giveaway" – Your Chance to Win a Jeep Rubicon 4xe!

[Detroit, Michigan] – [October 5th] – House of Dank Cannabis Company, a renowned name in the cannabis industry, is excited to announce they are halfway through their highly-anticipated "High Ride Giveaway" sweepstakes. This remarkable promotion is their way of expressing gratitude to their Clubhouse Loyalty customers and offering them the chance to embark on thrilling adventures behind the wheel of a brand-new Jeep Rubicon 4xe.

At House of Dank, they believe in rewarding their dedicated customers, and the "High Ride Giveaway" is an extraordinary opportunity for one lucky H.O.D. Clubhouse Loyalty member to drive home in style.

Eligibility: No purchase is necessary to enter or win. The "High Ride Giveaway" is open to legal residents of the United States who are twenty-one (21) years of age or older and are members of the House of Dank Clubhouse Rewards program. Becoming a Clubhouse Rewards member is free, and more information can be found at https://www.shophod.com/loyalty/. Employees of HOD Event Pros, LLC or its parent companies, affiliates, immediate family members, and households are not eligible. The Sweepstakes is void where prohibited or restricted by law.

Sweepstakes Period: The "High Ride Giveaway" begins at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time ("EST") on September 1, 2023, and concludes at 11:59 p.m. EST on December 3, 2023.

How to Enter: Participants can enter the Sweepstakes in two ways:

In-Store Entry: Receive one entry for every eligible in-store purchase of $20 or more (taxes included) at any House of Dank retail location in Michigan. Simply ask your Budtender to redeem your entry at the time of checkout. Eligible entrants can enter once per day for qualifying in-store purchases. Mail-In Entry ("AMOE"): To enter without making a purchase, print the words "High Ride Giveaway Entry," along with your first and last name, date of birth, address (no P.O. boxes accepted), city, state, zip code, telephone number, email address, and the words "I agree to the Official Rules" on a 3"x5" card. Mail the completed card in a stamped business envelope to: House of Dank, RE: High Ride Giveaway, 30335 Stephenson Hwy, Madison Heights, MI 48071. Each mail-in entry card will receive one entry into the Sweepstakes. All mail-in entries must be postmarked by 11:59 pm EST on December 3, 2023.

Prize: The winner of the Sweepstakes will receive a 2023 Jeep Rubicon 4xe Wrangler (VIN number 1C4JJXR67PW504859), an iconic vehicle that represents adventure and sustainability.

"We are thrilled to roll out the 'High Ride Giveaway,' which highlights our commitment to our loyal customers," said Marvin Jamo, Owner for House of Dank. "This promotion not only celebrates our customers but we also teamed up with some of the premier cannabis brands in Michigan to allow one fortunate individual to hit the road in style with the Jeep Rubicon 4xe."

Be sure to check out our partner brands, - 4Score, Andy’s Auto Sales, Breeze, Church, Detroit Edibles, Edible Gem, Golden State Exotics, Grandiflora, HydroDepot, Hyman, Hype, Jeeter, Mitten Extracts, North Coast, Platinum Vape, Pressure Pack, Runtz, Top Smoke, Stiiizy and Zoot.

House of Dank Cannabis Company has established itself as a trusted name in the cannabis industry, known for exceptional products, outstanding customer service, and community involvement. The "High Ride Giveaway" is a testament to their appreciation for their valued customers.

For more information about the "High Ride Giveaway" and official rules, please visit www.shophod.com/winthiscar.

About House of Dank Cannabis Company:

House of Dank Cannabis Company is a leading name in the cannabis industry, dedicated to providing top-quality cannabis products, excellent customer service, and a commitment to community engagement. With a wide range of products and a focus on customer satisfaction, House of Dank has become a trusted choice for cannabis enthusiasts.

