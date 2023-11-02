Myth Buster: High THC Doesn't Guarantee High Quality

When it comes to cannabis, there’s a lot of talk about THC percentages. While some believe that the quality of cannabis depends on its THC content, this is not entirely accurate. THC levels don’t say much about how great your weed actually is. Let’s dispel some of these misconceptions about THC percentages and then explore more accurate ways to assess cannabis quality.

Potency Testing Can Be Unreliable

First and foremost, it’s essential to understand that there are no strict regulations when it comes to testing the potency of cannabis. This means that the THC percentages you see on labels and at dispensaries can vary widely depending on where and how the testing was done. So, relying solely on these numbers can be misleading. Even if we were to assume that the THC percentages are accurate, there’s another factor to consider: the variability in THC content within the plant itself. THC is not distributed evenly throughout the cannabis plant. In fact, it can vary by as much as 10-15% depending on where the flower was harvested. The part of the plant where the flower comes from plays a significant role in its THC content. Buds at the top of the cannabis plant typically have the highest THC levels. As you move further down the plant, towards the leaves and stems, the THC content decreases. This means that relying solely on THC percentages can be very unreliable when assessing the overall quality of the cannabis.

The Entourage Effect

Secondly, It’s important to note that there is no compelling evidence or scientific research suggesting that higher THC levels offer greater benefits for any medical purpose. Likewise, in the context of recreational use, there is no substantiated link between THC potency and the degree of intoxication experienced. The concept of the entourage effect is based on the understanding that THC interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system in a manner influenced by the presence of various other compounds found in cannabis. These additional elements, such as cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, possess the capacity to modify the effects of THC while also exerting their own impact on the endocannabinoid system and other receptor systems within the body. Consequently, the “potency” or effect of THC can exhibit considerable variation across different cannabis strains, largely owing to the presence or absence of these specific compounds in a given strain.

How To More Accurately Assess Cannabis Quality

To better assess the quality of the cannabis flower you’re purchasing, consider these three key factors: its aroma, its appearance, and its origin.

How Does It Smell?