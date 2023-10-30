House of Dank Pledges to Donate to the Dianna Rasha Foundation for Second Annual Year in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MICHIGAN – In recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, House of Dank (H.O.D.), a leading cannabis retailer, is excited to announce their second annual commitment to Breast Cancer Awareness and making a positive impact in their community. They have pledged to donate a portion of proceeds from all nine of their retail locations every Wednesday, as well as the full proceeds from their H.O.D. x D.R.F. custom t-shirt sales, to the Dianna Rasha Foundation (D.R.F.) in support of October’s awareness initiatives.

Last year, House of Dank made a significant contribution, donating $10,000 to the D.R.F.. These contributions are part of their ongoing efforts to support organizations dedicated to helping members of our community by making the lives of those affected by breast cancer better, especially young women, who are enduring this challenging journey.

The H.O.D. x D.R.F. Faith Short Sleeve Tees are available at all H.O.D. locations, online and in-store, for $20. One hundred percent of proceeds from the sale of these shirts will be donated to D.R.F.

"Breast cancer affects so many women and families, and it is crucial that we continue to support organizations like the Dianna Rasha Foundation that work tirelessly to improve the lives of those affected," says Marvin Jamo, owner of House of Dank. "We want everyone to know that we care and we are in this fight too. Donating to local charities is not just a gesture of our support; it's an investment in hope, in the lives of countless individuals in our communities."

The Dianna Rasha Foundation is committed to providing young women undergoing active breast cancer treatment with the opportunity to look, feel, and live well without the added burden of financial worries. Their mission is to empower and support women with breast cancer so that they can recover while maintaining their quality of life, hope, and love for life.

House of Dank will host a check presentation to the D.R.F. in November, at a date still to be determined, at their flagship location on 8 Mile.

About House of Dank

House of Dank Medical & Recreational Cannabis is dedicated to providing world-class cannabis products. As a leading cannabis retailer in Michigan, House of Dank features a wide selection of medical and recreational flower, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, CBD, tinctures, topicals, merch, and more. The talented in-house team has vast knowledge of the medicinal and therapeutic benefits of cannabis and work to ensure every consumer is receiving the perfect product. When you choose House of Dank you can expect industry-leading care, expertly crafted products and unmatched guest servicing. For more information, visit shophod.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook

About the Dianna Rasha Foundation

The Dianna Rasha Foundation was founded to honor Dianna by striving to provide services that will give other women the opportunity and ability to live life the way Dianna did by alleviating the mental and emotional burdens felt by other young women with breast cancer, enabling them to feel alive and beautiful throughout their battle.