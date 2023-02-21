Michigan’s cannabis regulators warn customers of Fwaygo Extracts products after failed testing

Investigators suspended processing licenses for TAS Asset Holdings after uncovering unlicensed warehouse and untagged cannabis products

By on Tue, Feb 21, 2023 at 4:07 pm

click to enlarge Space Rocks vape cartridges by Fwaygo Extracts failed safety testing for Bifenthrin, a chemical banned from use in the regulated marijuana market. - Canabis Regulatory Agency
Canabis Regulatory Agency
Space Rocks vape cartridges by Fwaygo Extracts failed safety testing for Bifenthrin, a chemical banned from use in the regulated marijuana market.

The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) alerted consumers to be aware of Fwaygo Extracts products that may pose a public health risk.

According to a Marijuana Consumer Advisory Bulletin, Space Rocks by Fwaygo Extracts may have been produced with untested cannabis. The affected product would have been manufactured between Nov. 10-17, 2022.

On Sept. 16, 2022, two packages of Space Rocks vape cartridges failed safety compliance testing for Bifenthrin, a chemical banned from use in the regulated cannabis market.

The agency launched an investigation into TAS Asset Holdings in Lansing where the Fwaygo Extract products were processed. Prior to reaching the TAS facility, the Space Rocks cartridges had passed full safety compliance testing with no Bifenthrin detected.

During the investigation, the CRA uncovered video surveillance footage showing the product used to make the vape cartridges was not the same product recorded by the statewide monitoring system Metrc that had passed previous testing.

CRA staff also noted the TAS facility had “many areas that were dirty and cluttered and had leaking containers of various process stages of marijuana waste” and an unapproved, unlicensed warehouse.

Inside the unlicensed warehouse, investigators observed untagged flower, distillates, concentrates, THCa powder, and barrels of an unknown substance. They also found jars of untested distillate and cannabis concentrate locked in a safe.

According to the bulletin, a TAS representative admitted Space Rocks is made with the untagged THCa powder. The surveillance footage also shows TAS employees bringing in additional untested cannabis products from their personal vehicles.

Subsequently, the CRA has suspended the medical and adult-use processor licenses of TAS Asseting Holdings. In total, the CRA alleges 23 regulatory violations against each of the company’s processor licenses.

The agency advises pot consumers who have experienced adverse reactions after using Space Rocks products to report their symptoms and product use to their healthcare providers and to the CRA directly via email at [email protected] or by phone at 517-284-8599.

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green
