Teen cannabis use continues to decline, according to study

That’s despite more states legalizing its use for adults

By on Mon, Feb 20, 2023 at 10:01 am

Cannabis use among teenagers hit at least a 10-year low.
Shutterstock
Cannabis use among teenagers hit at least a 10-year low.

Opponents of cannabis have long claimed that legalizing it for adults would lead to an increase in teen use.

They were wrong, according to a new federal report.

Cannabis use among teenagers dropped from 2019 to 2021, hitting the lowest number in at least a decade. That’s despite more states legalizing its use for medical and recreational use, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Youth Risk Behavioral Survey.

In 2021, 16% of high school students reporting using cannabis in the past 30 days, compared to 22% in 2019.

Between 2011 and 2021, cannabis use declined from 26% to 14% among male high school students. For female high school students, cannabis use dropped from 20% to 18% during the same period.

For context, the first states began legalizing adult-use cannabis in 2012. Michigan voters legalized cananbis for medicinal use in 2008 and for adult-use in 2018.

“Female students were more likely than male students to currently use marijuana. Black students were more likely than Asian, Hispanic, and White students to currently use marijuana,” the agency said. “LGBQ+ students and students with any same-sex partners were more likely than their peers to currently use marijuana.”

The report provides more evidence that creating legal systems for adults to purchase cannabis does not lead to an increase in use among teenagers.

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
