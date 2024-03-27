Michigan’s ‘Bikers, Buds, & Brews’ taps Marcy Playground and Soul Asylum

A new cannabis-friendly music venue believed to be the first in the U.S. to offer both cannabis and alcohol sales and consumption is getting ready to hold its first event.

Grams & Jams Productions announced that its “Bikers, Buds, & Brews” festival planned for May 18 will feature alternative rock acts Marcy Playground and Soul Asylum. The concert will be the first to be held at Field of Greens, which is located on a former driving range in Baldwin where a cannabis dispensary now stands.

The event coincides with Baldwin’s annual Blessing of the Bikes, in which a Catholic priest blesses motorcycles ahead of the summer season.

Grams & Jams Productions has also announced a nonprofit initiative called Baldwin Gives Back, which will raise funds for the community.

“The Baldwin Community has welcomed us with open arms,” Grams & Jams Productions executive producer Connie Maxim-Sparrow said in a statement. “Baldwin Gives Back is our way of showing appreciation for the warm welcome! We are very excited for the future!”

Grams & Jams Productions has produced Muskegon’s Cannabash festival since 2022, hosting big-name rappers like Ludacris and Sada Baby and drawing some 12,000 people in 2023.

Earlier this year, Grams & Jams Productions announced it would launch its own music venue in Baldwin. Liquor laws prevent alcohol and cannabis from being sold and consumed in the same place, but Field of Greens plans to divide its space with a fence with alcohol sales on one side and pot on the other.

Unlike other Michigan cannabis and music festivals, Field of Greens plans to host multiple events in its space throughout the season.

Previously, Maxim-Sparrow said Field of Greens could tentatively hold around 15,000 people. The venue will be ages 21 and older only.

The venue is also seeking sponsors for its summer concert series. Brands can contact [email protected] to learn more.