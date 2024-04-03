  1. Weed
Michigan cannabis connoisseurs wanted to help judge best locally grown products

The ‘Best in Grass’ contest aims to identify the crème de la crème of locally grown marijuana

By
Apr 3, 2024 at 2:44 pm
This is an example of a sample sativa flower kit for the “Best in Grass” contest.
This is an example of a sample sativa flower kit for the "Best in Grass" contest.
With hundreds of cannabis products on the shelves of dispensaries in Michigan, shopping for weed can feel daunting.

What are the best sativas or indicas? Which vape products deliver the best high? Which gummies pack the biggest punch?

Now’s your chance to participate in a “Best in Grass” contest that aims to identify the crème de la crème of locally grown marijuana products.

Organizers of the contest are looking for 2,600 discerning Michigan residents to help rank the best products across 13 recreational categories, including the best edibles, concentrates, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, and sativa, indica, and hybrid flower.

Participants will choose at least one category and receive a sampling kit that features numerous products to test. For example, the indica flower category comes with 25 samples, with each weighing a gram, for $179.

The kits range from $59 to $299, and judges must be at least 21 years old to participate.

The kits come in a smell-proof, water-resistant Revelry x Best in Grass Explorer backpack.

In total, the competition will feature 60 cannabis brands, more than 180 products, and 330,000 grams of flower, concentrates, vape cartridges, and edibles.

The kits are available beginning Saturday at any of the 25 participating dispensaries.

Judges will have until May 19 to rank their favorite products.

The winners will be announced on June 18 at Royal Oak Music Theatre.

Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
