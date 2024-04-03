Michigan cannabis connoisseurs wanted to help judge best locally grown products

With hundreds of cannabis products on the shelves of dispensaries in Michigan, shopping for weed can feel daunting.

What are the best sativas or indicas? Which vape products deliver the best high? Which gummies pack the biggest punch?

Now’s your chance to participate in a “Best in Grass” contest that aims to identify the crème de la crème of locally grown marijuana products.

Organizers of the contest are looking for 2,600 discerning Michigan residents to help rank the best products across 13 recreational categories, including the best edibles, concentrates, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, and sativa, indica, and hybrid flower.

Participants will choose at least one category and receive a sampling kit that features numerous products to test. For example, the indica flower category comes with 25 samples, with each weighing a gram, for $179.

The kits range from $59 to $299, and judges must be at least 21 years old to participate.

The kits come in a smell-proof, water-resistant Revelry x Best in Grass Explorer backpack.

In total, the competition will feature 60 cannabis brands, more than 180 products, and 330,000 grams of flower, concentrates, vape cartridges, and edibles.

The kits are available beginning Saturday at any of the 25 participating dispensaries.

Judges will have until May 19 to rank their favorite products.

The winners will be announced on June 18 at Royal Oak Music Theatre.