Jones Soda has THC-infused drinks called ‘Mary Jones’ and they’re coming to Michigan

Mary Jones comes in 10mg or 100mg THC, plus a line of infused syrup

By on Tue, Mar 14, 2023 at 11:13 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Mary Jones, Mary Jane's distant cousin. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Mary Jones, Mary Jane's distant cousin.

Nostalgic craft soft drink brand Jones Soda has added a special ingredient to its newest line of drinks: THC.

The brand has a line of cannabis-infused beverages dubbed “Mary Jones.” You know, in case you’ve ever thought, “Boy I wish I could have some weed in my pop.”

Mary Jones will be available at Michigan dispensaries this summer with drinks that have either 10mg or 100mg of THC, along with a line of infused syrups.

The 10mg drinks are sold in single 12 oz. bottles or four-packs while the whopping 100 mg drinks come in 16 oz. tall boy cans that are resealable and “child-resistant” so you can drink it over a few sittings. The brand’s THC-infused syrups also contain 100mg of THC and can be used as a cocktail mixer, drizzled over desserts, or used in other recipes.

Supposedly, the drinks “taste exactly like the mainline Jones craft sodas” in flavors like Root Beer, Berry Lemonade, Green Apple, and Orange & Cream.

Mary Jones was first launched in California last June and will soon be sold in Nevada and Washington in addition to Michigan. Jones Soda is planning to eventually roll out Mary Jones nationally in all recreational cannabis markets.

“As the first branded soda company to expand into the cannabis space, we have unique advantages that include 26 years of brand recognition, deep flavor science expertise, and an edgy brand personality that's a perfect fit for the canna culture,” Jones Soda Company president and CEO Mark Murray said in a press release. “These attributes have already helped turn Mary Jones into California's top infused carbonated beverage and the state's fastest-growing cannabis brand, and we fully expect similar success in Washington, Michigan, Nevada, and every other market we enter.”

Maxxx Labs will be handling the manufacturing and distribution of Mary Jones in Michigan.

Exact locations where you can find Mary Jones will be posted on gomaryjones.com closer to its Michigan release.

Jones Soda was founded in 1995 in Canada.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
Scroll to read more One Hitters articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Ferndale decriminalizes magic mushrooms and other psychedelics

By Randiah Camille Green

*“Psilocybin” by Jhené Aiko plays.*

One of Michigan’s largest cannabis companies is under receivership as industry struggles

By Steve Neavling

A Skymint dispensary.

Corktown dispensary to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a block party

By Steve Neavling

The Liberty Cannabis dispensary in Corktown.

Michigan’s cannabis regulators warn customers of Fwaygo Extracts products after failed testing

By Randiah Camille Green

Space Rocks vape cartridges by Fwaygo Extracts failed safety testing for Bifenthrin, a chemical banned from use in the regulated marijuana market.

Also in Weed

House of Dank: Cannabis Retailer in Detroit to Sell Recreational Marijuana Celebrates their Rebirth as a Cannabis Retailer SPONSORED CONTENT

Sponsored By Metro Times Promotions

House of Dank: Cannabis Retailer in Detroit to Sell Recreational Marijuana Celebrates their Rebirth as a Cannabis Retailer

Corktown dispensary to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a block party

By Steve Neavling

The Liberty Cannabis dispensary in Corktown.

One of Michigan’s largest cannabis companies is under receivership as industry struggles

By Steve Neavling

A Skymint dispensary.

The Mount Clemens JARS Cannabis dispensary is now open

By Lee DeVito

The Mount Clemens JARS Cannabis dispensary is now open (2)
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us