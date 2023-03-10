House of Dank: Cannabis Retailer in Detroit to Sell Recreational Marijuana Celebrates their Rebirth as a Cannabis Retailer

House of Dank, located at 3394 S Fort St. is proud to announce our Recreational Party on Saturday, March 11th from 10am-7pm! After January 4th, anyone 21 years of age or older with a valid government issued photo ID, has been welcomed to shop recreationally.

We are thrilled to be able to offer cannabis to the everyday consumer and invite everyone to come join us for a day of celebration. We will have vendors, a live DJ, giveaways, food trucks, and more. Be the first person in line for an extra special doorbuster! Plus, we'll have a wide selection of high-quality products available for purchase, with special deals and discounts.

House of Dank Fort St. was one of 33 applicants that qualified for the long awaited approval from the state to sell recreational marijuana. The team worked fast and diligently to make sure they were prepared the second they got their approval. “Recreational sales in Detroit have been years in the making for us, to finally be living it, feels surreal. We are excited to service our current and future customers without the requirement of a Medical Marijuana Card” says Owner, Marvin Jamo. “It was an uphill battle for years, but to finally be on top is a great feeling. Detroit is our home and the city has been waiting for this moment”.

This is an exciting time for the cannabis industry in our community and we invite everyone to come celebrate with us. Our knowledgeable staff will help customers find the cannabis products that best suit their needs and answer any questions they may have. Make sure to stop by and say high - we look forward to seeing you there!

House of Dank Medical & Recreational Cannabis is dedicated to providing world-class cannabis products. As a leading cannabis retailer in Michigan, House of Dank features a wide selection of medical and recreational flower, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, CBD, tinctures, topicals, merch, and more. The talented in-house team has vast knowledge of the medicinal and therapeutic benefits of cannabis and work to ensure every consumer is receiving the perfect product. When you choose House of Dank you can expect industry-leading care, expertly crafted products and unmatched guest servicing. For more information, job openings, and more visit shophod.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook