JARS Cannabis is giving away over $1 million in luxury prizes for holiday campaign

We could all use some weed to survive the holidays, especially if it comes with a new Rolex

By on Tue, Dec 20, 2022 at 12:12 am

click to enlarge The 12-day campaign will raffle off a different prize every day from Dec. 21 to Jan 1. - Courtesy of JARS Cannabis
Courtesy of JARS Cannabis
The 12-day campaign will raffle off a different prize every day from Dec. 21 to Jan 1.

JARS Cannabis is giving customers the chance to win a PlayStation 5, a brand-new car, a Rolex, and more during its Holiday Survival Campaign.

The 12-day campaign will raffle off a different prize every day from Dec. 21 to Jan 1. The grand prize on the final day is a 2022 Malibu LS, while other prizes range from $5,000 cash to an Apple products bundle that includes a 14” MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, iPhone Pro Max, Apple TV, and more.

There’s also a DIY vacation package with a $1,500 Delta gift card, $1500 Hotels.com gift card, and $2,000 in cash.

Every $100 spent equals 1 entry into the daily raffle and customers can get unlimited entries if they spend enough.

In addition to the fancy prizes, JARS is also offering freebies and 50% off select brands during the 12 days at all of their Michigan locations.

“JARS Cannabis is here to help you survive the holidays – without breaking the bank,” said JARS Cannabis COO Raymond Abro in a press release. “From $1M in giveaways to 50% off premium brands, we’re making it easy for customers to stay in high spirits all season long.”

For more info see jarscannabis.com/holidaysurvivalguide-mi/.

