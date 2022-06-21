Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Icewear Vezzo teams with Pressure Pack to release new cannabis strain

The Detroit rapper will host a series of meet-and-greets this Friday

By on Tue, Jun 21, 2022 at 2:57 pm


click to enlarge Icewear Vezzo to debut latest strain Ice Pack Purple Runtz in collaboration with Pressure Pack. - COURTESY OF PRESSURE PACK
Courtesy of Pressure Pack
Icewear Vezzo to debut latest strain Ice Pack Purple Runtz in collaboration with Pressure Pack.

Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo and Michigan-based cannabis company Pressure Pack have teamed up to release a new strain this weekend.

Ice Pack Purple Runtz will be available for purchase on Friday, June 24, and the collaboration will include two products: a pre-roll and flower. The 1.3-gram pre-roll is hand-rolled and includes a glass tip, and will retail for $25. The Purple Runtz flower will retail at $60 per eighth.

“This isn’t us just waking up and thinking we are going to start something. This didn’t just happen overnight. This process took time, patience and knowledge. That’s the most important part,” Vezzo said in a press release.

The Ice Pack Purple Runtz release isn't just being sold it in stores — the rollout includes a meet-and-greet tour featuring the Detroit rapper at seven metro Detroit dispensaries on Friday as well. The times are:
  • Cloud Cannabis Utica: 12:30 p.m.
  • H.O.D. Center Line: 1:30 p.m.
  • H.O.D. 8 Mile: 2:30 p.m.
  • Quality Roots Hamtramck: 3:30 p.m.
  • H.O.D. Fort St.: 4:30 p.m.
  • Herbology River Rouge: 5:30 p.m.
  • Vibe Inkster: 6:30 p.m.
The release of Ice Pack Purple Runtz comes just ahead of the release of Icewear Vezzo's latest album, Rich Off Pints 3, slated for release on June 29.

Alex Washington

