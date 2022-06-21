Icewear Vezzo teams with Pressure Pack to release new cannabis strain

click to enlarge Courtesy of Pressure Pack Icewear Vezzo to debut latest strain Ice Pack Purple Runtz in collaboration with Pressure Pack.

Cloud Cannabis Utica: 12:30 p.m.

H.O.D. Center Line: 1:30 p.m.

H.O.D. 8 Mile: 2:30 p.m.

Quality Roots Hamtramck: 3:30 p.m.

H.O.D. Fort St.: 4:30 p.m.

Herbology River Rouge: 5:30 p.m.

Vibe Inkster: 6:30 p.m.

Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo and Michigan-based cannabis company Pressure Pack have teamed up to release a new strain this weekend.Ice Pack Purple Runtz will be available for purchase on Friday, June 24, and the collaboration will include two products: a pre-roll and flower. The 1.3-gram pre-roll is hand-rolled and includes a glass tip, and will retail for $25. The Purple Runtz flower will retail at $60 per eighth.“This isn’t us just waking up and thinking we are going to start something. This didn’t just happen overnight. This process took time, patience and knowledge. That’s the most important part,” Vezzo said in a press release.The Ice Pack Purple Runtz release isn't just being sold it in stores — the rollout includes a meet-and-greet tour featuring the Detroit rapper at seven metro Detroit dispensaries on Friday as well. The times are:The release of Ice Pack Purple Runtz comes just ahead of the release of Icewear Vezzo's latest album,, slated for release on June 29.