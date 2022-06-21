Wiz Khalifa is coming to Grand Rapids to launch his weed brand ‘Khalifa Kush’

We’ll finally be able to get our hands on Wiz Khalifa’s weed come Saturday, June 25. Not his personal stash — his cannabis brand Khalifa Kush will be available in Michigan exclusively at Gage Cannabis locations.
The “Black and Yellow” rapper will be making an appearance at the Gage Cannabis Grand Rapids location to promote his kush on Saturday. Word on the street (and by street, we mean Instagram) is that he will be at the shop around 1:30 p.m.
“Created for Wiz himself back in 2012, Khalifa Kush [is] a potent, all-day Indica Dominant Hybrid OG with a classic terpene profile,” Gage Cannabis Michigan posted on Instagram.
The weed comes in appropriate black and yellow packaging.
