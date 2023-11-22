House of Dank Launches Joint Efforts Canned Food Drive to Combat Hunger

Michigan, November 24th – House of Dank, a leading name in Michigan's cannabis community, is proud to announce the launch of the Joint Efforts Canned Food Drive, a charitable initiative aimed at supporting local communities in need. The food drive will run from November 24th to December 20th, 2023.

As part of the Joint Efforts Canned Food Drive, House of Dank is encouraging members of the community to contribute non-perishable food items at any of its retail stores across the city. With a commitment to making a significant impact, House of Dank has pledged to match all donations received during the drive.

The goal of the Joint Efforts Canned Food Drive is to address the pressing issue of hunger in our communities, especially during the holiday season. House of Dank’s tradition of giving back started as far back as 2015, when they hosted the first turkey drive at their flagship location on 8 Mile, which saw them pass out hundreds of Thanksgiving turkeys to Detroiters ahead of the holiday. Over the past two years, they have donated over $15,000 to local food banks as well as volunteered their time in providing over 30,000 meals to families and individuals ahead of the holiday season. This year, they are carrying on the tradition of giving back by hosting a canned food drive.

"We believe in the power of community and the positive change that can be achieved when we come together," said Marvin Jamo, Owner of House of Dank. "The Joint Efforts Canned Food Drive reflects our commitment to giving back and making a meaningful difference in the lives of our neighbors."

All donated items will be distributed to local beneficiaries in each city where House of Dank retail stores are located. This ensures that the contributions directly impact the communities that support House of Dank.

House of Dank invites individuals, businesses, and community organizations to join the Joint Efforts Canned Food Drive by contributing non-perishable food items. The most-needed items include canned goods, pasta, rice, cereal, and other non-perishable staples.

"We are excited to see the community come together and make a positive impact through the Joint Efforts Canned Food Drive. By working together, we can make a difference in the lives of those who need it most," added Jamo.

For more information about the Joint Efforts Canned Food Drive, including drop-off locations and a list of recommended donation items, please visit shophod.com.

About House of Dank

House of Dank Medical & Recreational Cannabis is dedicated to providing world-class cannabis products. As a leading cannabis retailer in Michigan, House of Dank features a wide selection of medical and recreational flower, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, CBD, tinctures, topicals, merch, and more. The talented in-house team has vast knowledge of the medicinal and therapeutic benefits of cannabis and work to ensure every consumer is receiving the perfect product. When you choose House of Dank you can expect industry-leading care, expertly crafted products and unmatched guest servicing. For more information, visit shophod.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.