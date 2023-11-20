House of Dank Brings Back Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive

The cannabis retailer will host their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive Tuesday, November, 21st at six of their Michigan locations. Free turkeys will be distributed to families and individuals when the doors open at each participating House of Dank, while supplies last.

In 2022, House of Dank hosted a Turkey drive that provided Thanksgiving turkeys to hundreds of Detroit residents in time for the holiday.

Turkeys will be distributed at the following House of Dank locations:

H.O.D. 8 Mile - 3340 E. 8 Mile Rd. Detroit, MI, 48234 at 10:00am

H.O.D. Center Line - 26829 Lawrence Ave. Center Line, MI, 48015 at 9:00am

H.O.D. Fort St. - 3394 S. Fort St. Detroit, MI, 48217 at 10:00am

H.O.D. Lapeer - 200 E. Genesee St. Lapeer, MI, 48446 at 9:00am

H.O.D. Monroe - 14750 Laplaisance Rd. Suite 160 Monroe, MI, 48161 at 9:00am

H.O.D. Saginaw - 3054 E Holland Rd. Saginaw, MI, 48601 - 9:00am

H.O.D. Ypsilanti - 50 Ecorse Rd. Suite B Ypsilanti, MI 48198 at 9:00am

*Times subject to change

Approximately 50 turkeys will be available at each retail location. There is no purchase necessary. The turkeys will be first come first served.

“We are excited to be bringing back a great tradition to not only give back to the community we are rooted in, but the other communities we’ve expanded to over the years.” says Owner Marvin Jamo.

Residents of Detroit, Metro Detroit, River Rouge, Lapeer, Saginaw, Bay City, Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor, Monroe, Ohio and any surrounding cities are encouraged to take advantage of the free turkeys.

This comes ahead of their December pledge to match all canned food and non-perishable food items donated between November 24th and December 20th at each H.O.D. location. All donations will be sent to local beneficiaries to help those with food insecurities have meals around the holidays.

About House of Dank

House of Dank Medical & Recreational Cannabis is dedicated to providing world-class cannabis products. As a leading cannabis retailer in Michigan, House of Dank features a wide selection of medical and recreational flower, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, CBD, tinctures, topicals, merch, and more. The talented in-house team has vast knowledge of the medicinal and therapeutic benefits of cannabis and work to ensure every consumer is receiving the perfect product. When you choose House of Dank you can expect industry-leading care, expertly crafted products and unmatched guest servicing. For more information, visit shophod.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.