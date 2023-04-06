Ex-House Speaker Rick Johnson, 3 others charged in cannabis bribery scandal

click to enlarge Shutterstock Michigan State House of Representatives chamber in Lansing.

Former Michigan House Speaker Rick Johnson and three others were charged Thursday in connection with a bribery scandal involving the state’s medical marijuana industry.Johnson, a 70-year-old Republican from Leroy, was charged alongside registered lobbyists Vincent Brown and Brian Pierce, and cannabis business owner John Dawood Dalaly.Johnson, who served as speaker of the House from 2001 to 2004, is charged with accepting more than $100,000 in cash bribes and other benefits in exchange for helping people get licenses to open cannabis businesses.Between May 2017 and April 2019, Johnson was chairman of the Medical Marihuana Licensing Board, which was tasked with regulating and overseeing the industry, as well as providing licenses to cannabis businesses.Federal prosecutors allege Johnson exploited his position to provide licenses after he received bribes from businesses or their lobbyists.Johnson is “the heart of this corrupt scheme,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said at a news conference.“These bribes were meant to secure favorable actions from the board and the chair,” Totten said.Brown and Pierce facilitated $42,000 in bribes to Johnson “to obtain clients by promoting the access to Johnson and to influence Johnson to get licenses,” Totten alleged.Dalaly is accused of giving Johnson at least $68,000 in cash and other benefits, including flights on his private plane, in exchange for a license to operate a medical cannabis dispensary, which federal authorities have not yet named.The four men plan to plead guilty in the next week or two and have agreed to “fully cooperate,” Totten said.Totten emphasized that the investigation is ongoing.If convicted, the four men face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.James Tarasca, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office, said the investigation underscores the bureau’s commitment to snuffing out corruption.“Public corruption is a top criminal priority for the FBI,” Tarasca said. “Public corruption erodes public confidence and undermines the strengths of our democracy. Rooting out corruption is exceptionally difficult but it is the mission for which the FBI is uniquely quality.”