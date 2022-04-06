Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Cookies cannabis dispensary opens in Ann Arbor

It’s the latest Michigan location from the chain co-founded by Bay Area rapper Berner

By on Wed, Apr 6, 2022 at 10:10 am

click to enlarge A Cookies cananbis dispensary. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
A Cookies cananbis dispensary.

Cookies, a cannabis company co-founded by California Bay Area rapper Berner, is getting ready to open its latest dispensary in Ann Arbor.

The store will open on Friday, April 8 at 2460 W. Stadium Blvd., Ann Arbor. The venture is a partnership between Cookies and Gage Cannabis Co.

According to a press release, Berner will be in Ann Arbor on Friday for the store’s grand opening, and there will also be music, a gaming trailer, food trucks, and special giveaways all weekend.

“To me, Michigan is one of the biggest markets next to California,” Berner said in a statement. “Not only is it a big market, Michigan is a very educated market when it comes to herb and hash. Michigan smokers are spoiled just like us in Cali.”

He added, “I spent a lot of time in Ann Arbor on my off days during my music tour and I love the vibe there. I look forward to bringing our customer journey and new flavors to one of my favorite towns.”

In recent years, Cookies and Gage have also opened Cookies-branded dispensaries in Detroit in 2020 and Kalamazoo in 2021.

“Gage is excited for this next step in our flourishing partnership with Berner and his Cookies brand,” Gage’s president Mike Finos said in a statement. “Launching a Cookies store right next to the University of Michigan campus is sure to be another big hit. Ann Arbor is a sophisticated cannabis town, and they deserve the best brands.”

The Ann Arbor location will be open for adult-use sales to anyone age 21 or older with valid ID.

The 3,939 square-foot store will employ 25 Ann Arbor residents, the company says. It also plans to share quarterly grants in cities harmed by the war on drugs as part of its social equity program.

More information is available at cookiesmichigan.com.

