Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Wayne County Prosecutor Worthy pledges not to enforce the state’s abortion ban

‘I feel like I am living in the twilight zone,’ Worthy said

By on Wed, May 4, 2022 at 4:15 pm

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. - PHOTO VIA WAYNE COUNTY
Photo via Wayne County
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Wednesday that her office won’t enforce the state’s 1931 ban on abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

“I feel like I am living in the twilight zone,” Worthy said. “I have three daughters. Now more than ever I must stand to protect them and their reproductive rights. This is not just for my daughters, but for every single person in America so that they can decide what to do with their bodies.”

Worthy said the decision to get an abortion is a personal one.

“Only those who are invited into their decision making process should have any say,” Worthy added. “And beyond that, as someone who has looked into the eyes of hundreds of sexual assault and incest victims, how dare anyone enter into to their trauma dictating what they should do with their bodies.”

Wayne is the largest county in Michigan.

Worthy is at least the second county prosecutor this week to pledge not to enforce the abortion ban. Soon after the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft opinion was leaked Monday evening, Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit tweeted that he would not go after a doctor or patient.

“I will never, ever prosecute any provider or patient for abortion in Washtenaw County,” Savit said.

Republican Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido, however, said he would enforce the ban.

On April 7, seven county prosecutors in Michigan — all Democrats — signed a pledge saying they would not pursue charges for violations of the 1931 law, which they called “unconstitutionally and dangerously vague.”

"We believe those laws are in conflict with the oath we took to support the United States and Michigan Constitutions, and to act in the best interest of the health and safety of our communities," the seven prosecutors' April 7 statement said. "We cannot and will not support criminalizing reproductive freedom or creating unsafe, untenable situations for health care providers and those who seek abortions in our communities.

"Instead, we will continue to dedicate our limited resources towards the prosecution of serious crimes and the pursuit of justice for all."

The pledge was signed by Savit, Worthy, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeffrey Getting, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon, and Marquette County Prosecutor Matthew Wiese.

On Tuesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she would not prosecute anyone who violates the abortion ban.

“I’m not going to enforce the law, nor will I defend the law, which I believe is unconstitutional,” Nessel said.

The state’s 1931 ban was voided in 1973 when the Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that protected a woman’s right to have an abortion.

Nearly five decades later, the largely conservative Supreme Court is expected to overturn the decision.

A group called Reproductive Freedom for All is circulating petitions to put the issue of protecting the right to an abortion in Michigan on the ballot in November. The group needs to gather 425,059 signatures to qualify for the ballot.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

News & Views Slideshows

Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

News & Views Slideshows

Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

Trending

Otter spotted in the Detroit River, a hopeful sign

By Lee DeVito

Otter spotted in the Detroit River, a hopeful sign (2)

Hate-mongering Trump loyalist who told women to ‘enjoy’ rape loses Michigan race in major upset

By Steve Neavling

State House candidate Robert Regan.

After delays, new metro Detroit pro hockey team Motor City Rockers ready to play in Macomb County

By Lee DeVito

After delays, new metro Detroit pro hockey team Motor City Rockers ready to play in Macomb County

AG Nessel won’t prosecute women or doctors who violate Michigan’s abortion ban

By Steve Neavling

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Also in News & Views

Hate-mongering Trump loyalist who told women to ‘enjoy’ rape loses Michigan race in major upset

By Steve Neavling

State House candidate Robert Regan.

Coalition announces plans to remember ‘horrific’ murder of Vincent Chin in 1982

By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance

Coalition announces plans to remember ‘horrific’ murder of Vincent Chin in 1982

The ‘submerged state’ explains why Biden is underwater

By Jeffrey C. Billman

The ‘submerged state’ explains why Biden is underwater (2)

COVID isn’t over

By Abdul El-Sayed

COVID isn’t over (2)
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us