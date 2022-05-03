Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

AG Nessel won’t prosecute women or doctors who violate Michigan’s abortion ban

Michigan attorney general believes women will die under the state’s 1931 law, which would go back into effect if ‘Roe’ is overturned

By on Tue, May 3, 2022 at 2:33 pm

click to enlarge Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. - MICHIGAN GOVERNOR'S OFFICE
Michigan Governor's Office
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel pledged Tuesday that she won’t prosecute anyone under the 1931 state law that bans abortion, saying it’s unconstitutional and that women are likely going to die.

“I’m not going to enforce the law, nor will I defend the law, which I believe is unconstitutional,” Nessel said at a news conference. She added, “I don’t want to do anything that will cause women to be seriously harmed or die. This is not what I’m going to utilize the resources of the state on.”

But, Nessel acknowledged, county prosecutors would still have authority to enforce the abortion ban, which offers no exception for rape or incest.

Nessel pointed out that there are other laws in Michigan, including one that bans adultery and sodomy, that she and her predecessors have refused to enforce.

Nessel said she believes the abortion ban will go into effect as soon as the U.S. Supreme Court issues its official decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“It’s my opinion that the law goes into immediate effect,” Nessel said. “Theo only thing that is making this law unenforceable is Roe v. Wade, and once Roe v. Wade is overturned, I don’t see any way that this law doesn’t immediately spring back.”

The law gives authority to prosecutors to charge doctors who perform abortions and women who self-abort, Nessel said.

Under the law, the only exception is for women who will die if they give birth. But, Nessel said, there is no wiggle room for women who may die.

“You would have to actually show that the woman is going to die,” Nessel said.

As a result, she said, many doctors are not going to risk performing abortions for women whose lives are at risk.

“This will have a chilling effect that doctors will not perform this procedure under any set of circumstances because they don’t want to face the possibility of being prosecuted,” Nessel said.

Nessel said she’s worried that other hard-fought rights, such as gay marriage, will be abolished under the conservative Supreme Court.

“I can see some of the seminal cases being overturned,” Nessel said.

In 2014, before she became attorney general, Nessel successfully argued for the plaintiffs in DeBoer v. Snyder, which declared that Michigan's ban on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional. The case was eventually combined with others and appealed to the Supreme Court as Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage in the U.S.

With so much at stake, Nessel said she expects the Supreme Court’s decision to galvanize voters.

“There is one party that completely and totally supports a woman’s right to choose, and there is another that completely opposes it,” Nessel said. “Abortion is on the ballot. You can choose candidates who would like to curtail the rights of women or you could choose candidates who support the reproductive rights for women.”

The Republican candidate for attorney general, Matt DePerno, said he supports the abortion ban.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

News & Views Slideshows

Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

News & Views Slideshows

Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

Trending

Otter spotted in the Detroit River, a hopeful sign

By Lee DeVito

Otter spotted in the Detroit River, a hopeful sign (2)

After delays, new metro Detroit pro hockey team Motor City Rockers ready to play in Macomb County

By Lee DeVito

After delays, new metro Detroit pro hockey team Motor City Rockers ready to play in Macomb County

Reporter Charlie LeDuff returns to The Detroit News as regular columnist

By Lee DeVito

Reporter Charlie LeDuff returns to The Detroit News as regular columnist (2)

Kellogg’s executive compared union leaders to ‘terrorists’ in leaked audio

By Steve Neavling

Kellog's Corn Flakes on display at an aisle in a supermarket.

Also in News & Views

Otter spotted in the Detroit River, a hopeful sign

By Lee DeVito

Otter spotted in the Detroit River, a hopeful sign (2)

From Detroit's west side to Coachella Valley: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

Big Sean and Mike Posner at Coachella 2022

The problem of narrative: Ukraine vs. Palestine

By Sharmin Akhtar

A residential building damaged by Russian aircraft in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

James Craig’s ‘gang of forgers’ also committed fraud for another campaign, complaint alleges

By Steve Neavling

James Craig’s ‘gang of forgers’ also committed fraud for another campaign, complaint alleges
More

Digital Issue

April 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us