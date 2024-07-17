  1. News & Views
Detroit Burger Week Offers $8 Burgers July 22-28

Watch your ass: Belle Isle’s giant slide reopens this Friday

The nostalgic Detroit attraction is offering free rides for visitors

Jul 17, 2024 at 2:23 pm
The iconic Belle Isle slide is back.
The dangerously fun giant metal slide on Detroit’s Belle Isle is reopening on Friday.

To celebrate the occasion, visitors will have the opportunity to ride the six-lane slide for free from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The event will also feature bounce houses for kids sponsored by Purple Heart Party Kids and Bouncing All Around Party Rentals.

To ride the slide, the height requirement is 48 inches.

Following the opening, riders will be charged $1 per ride and the slide will return to regular hours, open on Fridays from 12:30-5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

The slide will remain open every weekend through Labor Day.

The nostalgic attraction returned in the summer of 2022 after several years being closed down, quickly making national headlines after videos of riders flying down it and landing hard went viral. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which manages Belle Isle, blamed people for riding down the slide incorrectly — allegedly, the key is to hold onto the sack and lean forward the whole time — though the DNR also treated the surface of the slide to try to slow riders down.

This summer, the notorious slide should have a softer landing, and the wild ride is a Detroit rite of passage. Your ass may burn, but the fun experience will not disappoint.

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

