Get ready to burn your ass on Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit again when it reopens Friday

click to enlarge Drew Tarvin/Shutterstock We love the giant slide, but it is a screaming metal death trap.

If you didn’t burn your hands going down the giant slide on Belle Isle as a kid, then you didn’t grow up in Detroit. After being closed for several years during the pandemic, the slide will reopen on Friday, Aug. 19.It’s only open for a limited time — Fridays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Labor Day Weekend. Rides will cost $1.We’re not sure who thought putting a giant metal slide in the blistering sun with bumps that make kids feel like they’re gonna fly right off the damn thing was a good idea. But we’d like to thank them for this quintessential Detroit summer pastime.The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will partner with Healthy Kidz Inc. to staff the slide, park officials announced in a social media post this week.