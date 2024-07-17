  1. News & Views
Detroit People Mover to shut down after Labor Day for repairs

The upcoming project to replace the automated transit system’s tracks is estimated to cost nearly $5 million

By
Jul 17, 2024 at 10:57 am
The People Mover will shut down for 11 weeks in the fall.
The People Mover will shut down for 11 weeks in the fall. Shutterstock
Share on Nextdoor

An average of 4,000 passengers ride Detroit’s People Mover every day.

In September, the 2.9-mile, one-way rail system in downtown Detroit will shut down to replace a portion of original tracks that are 37 years old. Beginning after Labor Day, construction is estimated to last around 11 weeks, with a planned reopening in November before Thanksgiving Day.

Almost 7,000 feet of rail — about 20% of the track — is being replaced on nine curves and connecting straight sections along the Detroit People Mover route. The rest of the system has either been replaced in previous projects or will be in the near future.

The upcoming track replacement project is estimated to cost $4.985 million, “funded through federal and state grants,” according to the People Mover’s website.

Replacing the tracks will not only ensure safe, reliable operation, but will also produce “a smoother and quieter ride.” The project will also extend the life of the system's infrastructure and improve passenger experience.

The new rail sections are expected to have a lifespan of at least 15-30 years.

Throughout the past two years, the People Mover has been updated with new branding, logos, and station exteriors. Plus, the system has been free to ride since the start of 2024, which was recently extended to the end of 2025.

During the track replacement, stations will host special experiences at the street level with local business partners. Events will include opportunities for the People Mover team to learn from the community how the system can be an even better part of downtown when it reopens and for years to come.

Regular updates on events and details of the construction project will be available at thepeoplemover.com/2024-track-improvement-project.

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

