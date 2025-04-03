Planned Parenthood of Michigan to close clinics, cut staff amid federal funding threats

Planned Parenthood of Michigan will close three clinics and cut staffing by 10% as it restructures operations in response to what the organization described as escalating threats to reproductive health care and federal funding.

The Jackson, Petoskey, and Marquette health centers will permanently close April 30, with final appointments scheduled for April 25. In Ann Arbor, two health care centers will be consolidated by May 5.

The moves are part of a broader effort to streamline operations and expand the organization’s Virtual Health Center, which provides telehealth services for birth control, medication abortion, and gender-affirming care.

The shakeup comes as the Trump administration moves to freeze Title X family planning funds, citing alleged violations of the president’s executive orders targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Planned Parenthood officials said the funding freeze, coupled with additional expected restrictions on abortion access and Medicaid reimbursements, poses a serious threat to their ability to operate.

“The Trump administration and its anti-abortion allies have made clear their intention to defund Planned Parenthood and attack access to sexual and reproductive health care nationwide — so while these attacks are devastating, they are not a surprise,” Paula Thornton Greear, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Michigan, said. “Our decision to restructure reflects months of strategic planning and careful financial analysis. These necessary changes strengthen PPMI’s ability to adapt quickly in a challenging political landscape. While implementing difficult decisions is never easy, they are essential to protect our long-term capacity to fulfill our mission and serve Michigan communities for generations to come.”

In addition to clinic closures, the restructuring will result in layoffs across clinical, programmatic, and administrative departments. The organization did not disclose how many employees will be affected but said it represents 10% of its workforce.

“This evolution of our service model allows us to be flexible in how we weather the storms ahead, while still maintaining our commitment to provide care, no matter what,” Dr. Sarah Wallett, chief medical Operating officer at Planned Parenthood Michigan of Michigan, said. “By expanding our virtual care services and focusing our resources more effectively, we can continue meeting patients’ needs wherever they are in Michigan, even as the health care environment becomes more restrictive.”

Planned Parenthood officials said they remain committed to providing care in communities affected by the closures. The organization plans to expand its virtual services to seven days a week with extended morning and evening hours. Patient navigators will help those who need in-person care access transportation and support.

More information about the changes is available at ppmi.org, where patients can also donate to support services through the Patient Care Fund.