Detroit’s neglected People Mover will be free to ride in 2024

click to enlarge Susan Montgomery/Shutterstock The Detroit People Mover.

In anticipation of events like the NFL Draft coming to Detroit, the People Mover will be offering free rides for the next year.

The move is part of a new Zero Fare pilot program that aims to boost ridership and begins on Jan. 2. The hope is that paid sponsorships will offset the unpaid fares.

In a press release, Detroit Transportation Corporation (DTC) officials said the Zero Fare program is more cost effective than fixing the People Mover’s outdated fare system, which doesn’t accept any electronic payment methods. Currently, the fare is $0.75 per trip.

“Based on passenger feedback and our analysis, the current fare system is one of the leading barriers for convenient use. The equipment is all original to the People Mover with no electronic options — accepting only coins, tokens or magnetic-striped passes purchased in advance,” DTC general manager Robert Cramer said in a press release. “Maintaining and finding parts for fare gate repairs is a growing challenge as well.”

According to the press release, replacing the fare collection system would cost around $5 million.

While People Mover ridership has nearly doubled from 2022, it’s still only 42% of pre-pandemic levels at 672,000 users.

“With the number of major downtown activities next year, including the NFL Draft, the Zero Fare Pilot will provide Detroit residents, workers and visitors with more access to these events, as well as to services and connecting transit trips — all at no cost,” Cramer said.

The elevated automatic transit system launched in 1987 and runs in a nearly three-mile loop in the heart of downtown.

