Alo Yoga announced as first retail tenant of Hudson’s Detroit tower

Shopping is finally returning to the long-dormant site of Detroit’s former J.L. Hudson Department Store and the new home of Dan Gilbert’s Hudson’s Detroit tower.

Gilbert’s Bedrock announced the first tenant for the building will be athletic apparel store Alo Yoga.

It will be the Los Angeles-based company’s first Detroit location. The chain also has a store at Troy’s Somerset Collection.

“Detroit is brimming with purpose and Alo’s dedication to wellness and community complements the city’s vibrancy and growth,” Naumann Idrees, Bedrock’s senior vice president of leasing, said in a statement. “As the inaugural retail tenant at Hudson’s Detroit, we welcome Alo and embrace this as a significant moment for the city.”

Bedrock says the store will open this summer at 1272 Woodward Ave., and that more retail tenants for the Hudson’s project are expected to be announced soon.

The mighty J.L. Hudson Department Store first opened in 1911 and was once the flagship location for the company and the tallest retail building in the world at 29 floors. It was demolished in 1998, and the site sat vacant for many years.

Construction of Gilbert’s Hudson’s site building started in 2017 and the building is now getting ready to open to the public. Initially intended to be the tallest building in Detroit, the project faced delays and revisions, resulting it in being scaled down to the second-tallest building in the city after the Renaissance Center, at 685 feet.

The building will also include a public plaza, a rooftop lounge, office space including General Motors’ headquarters relocated from the RenCen, a five-star hotel, condominiums, and an event venue called The Department at Hudson’s.