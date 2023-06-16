Warren councilman goes on homophobic rant, votes against anti-discrimination ordinance

Eddie Kabacinski was arrested three times in the past three years

By on Fri, Jun 16, 2023 at 4:04 pm

Warren City Councilman Eddie Kabacinski voted against an anti-discrimination policy, saying his religion precludes him from supporting the LGBTQ+ community. - City of Warren (screenshot)
Warren City Councilman Eddie Kabacinski voted against an anti-discrimination policy, saying his religion precludes him from supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

A Trump-loving Warren city councilman launched into a homophobic and transphobic rant this week moments before his colleagues voted on an anti-discrimination ordinance.

Councilman Eddie Kabacinski voted “absolutely not” on the ordinance, falsely claiming that LGBTQ+ people are “preying on the youth of our society to change their gender.”

“For religious reasons, I cannot get on board with endorsing the behavior of the [LGBTQ+] community,” Kabacinski said.

He added, “This is about indoctrination, and I will not allow this to happen in this city. I’m not going to allow you to do this to the children of this community. It’s not going to happen.”

The council voted 6-1 in favor of the ordinance, which prohibits discrimination based on age, race, disability, education, familial status, gender identity, gender expression, height, weight, and ethnic origin.

Council President Patrick Green introduced the ordinance after Warren Mayor Jim Fouts’s administration was accused of telling a Bangladeshi group that it could not hold a festival on public space because it was “too ethnic.” Fouts later changed his mind and allowed the Bangladeshi American Festival to take place from July 22-23 at Warren City Square.

“It’s important that the city of Warren joins many other municipalities across the state who have anti-discrimination ordinances on their books,” Green said.

Kabacinski is no stranger to controversy. He was arrested for handcuffing a woman for posting Black Lives Matter stickers on a Trump yard sign in Eastpointe in October 2020, sentenced to one year of probation and required to attend anger management classes.

After his arrest, Kabacinski had two more run-ins with police. In September 2021, Kabacinski’s colleagues on the council called on state officials to consider disciplinary actions against him after he was arrested for a second time in late August for selling Trump-related merchandise without a permit in Utica.

Kabacinski was arrested for a third time for refusing to don a mask inside the former TCF Center in downtown Detroit. Kabacinski and a bushy-bearded cameraman wearing a Make America Great Again hat marched into the building without masks en route to a public hearing on redistricting. Detroit police stopped Kabacinski and said he must wear a mask, pointing out the building was used as a vaccination site. Kabacinski, who was wearing a “Conservative Values Matter” shirt, identified himself as a Warren councilman and called the officers “Gestapo” while demanding to enter the meeting maskless.

After about a minute of back-and-forth with the police, he was handcuffed, whisked into a squad car, and taken to jail.

When asked to comment, Kabacinski called this reporter a "demonic rat."

