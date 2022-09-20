Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Trump-loving Warren councilman dodges jail time for handcuffing woman over BLM stickers

Councilman Eddie Kabacinski was arrested three times in a little over a year

By on Tue, Sep 20, 2022 at 10:41 am

Warren Councilman Eddie Kabacinski. - City of Warren
City of Warren
Warren Councilman Eddie Kabacinski.

A hot-headed Warren city councilman won’t serve jail time after handcuffing a woman for posting Black Lives Matter stickers on a Donald Trump yard sign in Eastpointe in October 2020.

Councilman Eddie Kabacinski was sentenced to just one year of probation and required to attend anger management classes. If he complies with the terms of probation, his conviction could be dismissed.

Kabacinski had pledged to take the case to trial but instead entered into a plea agreement in which charges of impersonating a police officer and assault and battery were dismissed in exchange for him pleading guilty to a reduced charge of disturbing the peace.

Judge Kathleen Galen also imposed $1,055 in fines and court costs.

After his arrest in October 2020, Kabacinski had two more run-ins with police.

In September 2021, Kabacinski’s colleagues on the council called on state officials to consider disciplinary actions against him after he was arrested for a second time in late August for selling Trump-related merchandise without a permit in Utica.

Kabacinski was arrested for a third time for refusing to don a mask inside the former TCF Center in downtown Detroit. Kabacinski and a bushy-bearded cameraman wearing a Make America Great Again hat marched into the building without masks en route to a public hearing on redistricting. Detroit police stopped Kabacinski and said he must wear a mask, pointing out the building was used as a vaccination site.

Kabacinski, who was wearing a “Conservative Values Matter” shirt, identified himself as a Warren councilman and called the officers “Gestapo” while demanding to enter the meeting maskless. After about a minute of back-and-forth with the police, he was handcuffed, whisked into a squad car, and taken to jail.

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable.
Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

