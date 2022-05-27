Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Tlaib, Dingell to speak out about Texas elementary school massacre at candlelight vigil in Detroit

The Democratic lawmakers are calling on gun control measures

By on Fri, May 27, 2022 at 12:02 am

click to enlarge Candlelight vigil planned for Friday in Detroit to honor victims of the elementary school shooting in Texas. - SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock
Candlelight vigil planned for Friday in Detroit to honor victims of the elementary school shooting in Texas.

U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Debbie Dingell plan to speak at a candlelight vigil on Friday evening in Southwest Detroit to honor the 19 children and two adults who were killed in Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The metro Detroit Democrats will join state Sen. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit, at Detroit Southwest Pride at 6021 McMillan St. at 7:30 p.m.

Also speaking at the event are community organizers Cindy Garcia and Elizabeth Valdez.

The massacre at Robb Elementary School was the second mass shooting in less than two weeks. On May 14, a racist gunman killed 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo.
Police outside the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York, where a mass shooting occurred on Saturday.

Critical Race Theory isn’t the problem. The Great Replacement Theory is.: While the GOP has invented panics about CRT, the racist ideology they helped mainstream inspired the Buffalo massacre


The shootings have prompted calls for gun reform, but Republicans on the state and federal levels continue to resist any measures that would restrict firearm ownership.

“They don’t care,” Tlaib said of Republicans on Twitter. “It’s sick.”

On Friday, Chang urged lawmakers to act on gun reform.

“We are failing our children if we do not act urgently on gun violence prevention bills,” Chang tweeted. “There are no more excuses for inaction.”

