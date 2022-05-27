Tlaib, Dingell to speak out about Texas elementary school massacre at candlelight vigil in Detroit

U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Debbie Dingell plan to speak at a candlelight vigil on Friday evening in Southwest Detroit to honor the 19 children and two adults who were killed in Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
The metro Detroit Democrats will join state Sen. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit, at Detroit Southwest Pride at 6021 McMillan St. at 7:30 p.m.
Also speaking at the event are community organizers Cindy Garcia and Elizabeth Valdez.
The massacre at Robb Elementary School was the second mass shooting in less than two weeks. On May 14, a racist gunman killed 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo.
The shootings have prompted calls for gun reform, but Republicans on the state and federal levels continue to resist any measures that would restrict firearm ownership.
“They don’t care,” Tlaib said of Republicans on Twitter. “It’s sick.”
On Friday, Chang urged lawmakers to act on gun reform.
“We are failing our children if we do not act urgently on gun violence prevention bills,” Chang tweeted. “There are no more excuses for inaction.”
