A tiny home eviction, a birth control ban, and still paying for Trump: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By on Fri, May 27, 2022 at 9:31 am

click to enlarge Taura Brown was on track to own a tiny home on Detroit's west side as part of an innovative project to fight poverty — but now she's embroiled in a bitter dispute with Cass Community Social Services, the nonprofit that runs the program. - STEVE NEAVLING
Taura Brown was on track to own a tiny home on Detroit's west side as part of an innovative project to fight poverty — but now she's embroiled in a bitter dispute with Cass Community Social Services, the nonprofit that runs the program.

Our readers were interested in the story of a Detroit woman who faces eviction from a nonprofit that was supposed to provide her with a tiny house as part of a program to build generational wealth.

They were interested in why PETA's president felt compelled to explain that humans are primates. A Michigan GOP House candidate also wants to ban critical race theory, impeach Gretchen Whitmer, and ban birth control, and our readers certainly were interested in reading about why.

All of that and a little bit more. Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "Detroit’s former Urban Bean Co. coffee shop rebrands as SPKR BOX bar — but keeps love of techno and espresso"

9. "PETA president: Barack Obama *is* a primate. Here’s why that’s important."

8. "Michigan GOP House candidate says birth control should be banned, blasts sex outside marriage"

7. "Kalkushka Cannabis Lounge set to open to the public"

6. "New poll spells trouble for Michigan Republicans peddling conspiracy theories and opposing abortion rights"

5. "Detroit’s newest art gallery isn’t where you might expect to find it"

4. "Michigan U.P.’s Camp Cannabis music fest announces initial lineup with The Floozies, Afroman, Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, and more"

3. "Grosse Pointe Park’s Sprout House sold to WDET’s Lisa Brancato and Ann Delisi"

2. "How promise of homeownership in Detroit turned to an eviction and defamation lawsuit"

1. "America will be stuck with the consequences of Trump for the rest of our lives"

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it's more than a brunchtime entree — it's also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

New poll spells trouble for Michigan Republicans peddling conspiracy theories and opposing abortion rights

By Steve Neavling

Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo and attorney general candidate Matt DePerno.

Michigan leaders must confront digital redlining

By Rev. Lafayette Price, Ph.D.

AT&T is not investing in broadband technology upgrades in Wayne County’s poorer communities, leaving these residents with slower speeds.

Former state Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo takes lead in crowded field of Democrats for 13th Congressional district primary in Michigan

By Steve Neavling

From left, Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, Sharon McPhail, John Conyers III.

America will be stuck with the consequences of Trump for the rest of our lives

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Elections have consequences.

Michigan leaders must confront digital redlining

By Rev. Lafayette Price, Ph.D.

AT&T is not investing in broadband technology upgrades in Wayne County’s poorer communities, leaving these residents with slower speeds.

New poll spells trouble for Michigan Republicans peddling conspiracy theories and opposing abortion rights

By Steve Neavling

Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo and attorney general candidate Matt DePerno.

Former state Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo takes lead in crowded field of Democrats for 13th Congressional district primary in Michigan

By Steve Neavling

From left, Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, Sharon McPhail, John Conyers III.

It was a good day for progressives — but the waters are getting choppier

By Abdul El-Sayed

John Fetterman is running for Senate in Pennsylvania, while Summer Lee is running for the U.S. House. Both won victories despite fierce opposition from the centrist establishment.
