Kalkushka Cannabis Lounge set to open to the public

Guests can BYOB (bring your own bud) or receive a discount for products purchased at The Botanical Co.

By on Tue, May 24, 2022 at 11:36 am

click to enlarge The new Kalkushka Cannabis Lounge is located in a revitalized historic building next to The Botanical Co. dispensary. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
The new Kalkushka Cannabis Lounge is located in a revitalized historic building next to The Botanical Co. dispensary.

A new cannabis consumption lounge is set to open in Northern Michigan next month.

The Kalkushka Cannabis Lounge will open June 1 in downtown Kalkaska, the company says. The new lounge is located in a revitalized historic building next to The Botanical Co. dispensary at 302 South Cedar St., Kalkaska.

The company says the 3,000-square-foot lounge will provide a place for people age 21 and up to consume cannabis with live entertainment programming. It will also be available to rent out for private events.

Food will be provided by Traverse City’s Park Street Café, with beverages from nearby Williamsburg’s the Northwoods Soda & Syrup Co.

“Our passion is bringing good people together and enhancing lives through cannabis, and the Kalkushka Lounge is a place where people from all walks of life can come together and bond over this amazing plant,” said Russ Chambers, CEO of parent company Carbidex.

Entry is $10. Guests can BYOB (bring your own bud) or receive a discount for products purchased at The Botanical Co.

“While the Kalkushka Lounge is a place where public cannabis use is allowed, we’re aiming to make it a welcoming place for anyone,” Kalkushka Lounge general manager Chris Atteberry said in a statement. “We want it to be a spot where cannabis enthusiasts, the cannabis-curious, and their non-consuming friends can all come together and have a great time.”

More information is available at kalkushkalounge.com.

In March, the Hot Box Social in Hazel Park became the state’s first officially licensed cannabis consumption lounge, though it hasn’t opened to the public yet for general admission. It’s located at 23610 John R Rd.

The owners say they hope to open this summer. Hot Box Social also plans to hold live events when it opens, they say.

The 3,000-square-foot space is available to rent for private events. Guests can bring their own weed or order it from the nearby Breeze dispensary.

Michigan has its first official cannabis consumption lounge. More are coming.

Michigan has its first official cannabis consumption lounge. More are coming.: An end to couch-lock

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction.

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor.

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you're high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Detroit boxing legend Thomas Hearns partners with Premier Grow to launch 'Hitman Cannabis'
By Randiah Camille Green

By Randiah Camille Green

Mike Tyson once got fined for smoking weed in Detroit. Now he sells edibles in the shape of human ears.
By Larry Gabriel

By Larry Gabriel

Method Man's weed brand TICAL is now available in Michigan
By Randiah Camille Green

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit man made $2,000 a day from marijuana vending machine featured in TikTok video, ATF says
By Steve Neavling

By Steve Neavling

Detroit struck with another lawsuit over ambitious recreational marijuana ordinance
By Steve Neavling

By Steve Neavling

No weed at Arts, Beats & Eats this year, Royal Oak votes
By Randiah Camille Green

By Randiah Camille Green

Cannabis license approved for Michigan's Hoxeyville Music Festival
By Lee DeVito

By Lee DeVito

Detroit man made $2,000 a day from marijuana vending machine featured in TikTok video, ATF says
By Steve Neavling

By Steve Neavling

