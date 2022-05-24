Kalkushka Cannabis Lounge set to open to the public

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The new Kalkushka Cannabis Lounge is located in a revitalized historic building next to The Botanical Co. dispensary.

A new cannabis consumption lounge is set to open in Northern Michigan next month.

The Kalkushka Cannabis Lounge will open June 1 in downtown Kalkaska, the company says. The new lounge is located in a revitalized historic building next to The Botanical Co. dispensary at 302 South Cedar St., Kalkaska.

The company says the 3,000-square-foot lounge will provide a place for people age 21 and up to consume cannabis with live entertainment programming. It will also be available to rent out for private events.

Food will be provided by Traverse City’s Park Street Café, with beverages from nearby Williamsburg’s the Northwoods Soda & Syrup Co.

“Our passion is bringing good people together and enhancing lives through cannabis, and the Kalkushka Lounge is a place where people from all walks of life can come together and bond over this amazing plant,” said Russ Chambers, CEO of parent company Carbidex.

Entry is $10. Guests can BYOB (bring your own bud) or receive a discount for products purchased at The Botanical Co.

“While the Kalkushka Lounge is a place where public cannabis use is allowed, we’re aiming to make it a welcoming place for anyone,” Kalkushka Lounge general manager Chris Atteberry said in a statement. “We want it to be a spot where cannabis enthusiasts, the cannabis-curious, and their non-consuming friends can all come together and have a great time.”

More information is available at kalkushkalounge.com.

In March, the Hot Box Social in Hazel Park became the state’s first officially licensed cannabis consumption lounge, though it hasn’t opened to the public yet for general admission. It’s located at 23610 John R Rd.

The owners say they hope to open this summer. Hot Box Social also plans to hold live events when it opens, they say.

The 3,000-square-foot space is available to rent for private events. Guests can bring their own weed or order it from the nearby Breeze dispensary.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.