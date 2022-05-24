Grosse Pointe Park’s Sprout House sold to WDET’s Lisa Brancato and Ann Delisi

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Lisa Brancato and Ann Delisi of WDET-FM are the new owners of Grosse Pointe Park's Sprout House.

The longtime owners of the Sprout House health food store in Grosse Pointe Park have handed off their business to a pair of new owners that might be familiar to metro Detroiters.

Blake and Marie Maconochie, who owned the 40-plus-year-old business since 2002, sold the business to Lisa Brancato and Ann Delisi, both of public radio station WDET-FM.

“Lisa and I are close friends and have joined forces on some exciting projects in the past, but this is our biggest collaboration yet,” Delisi said in a statement. “We are two crazy Italians who love delicious food and can’t wait to share our love of healthy eating and great local products with the community.”

“We are looking forward to keeping the longstanding recipes that dedicated customers have come to love about the Sprout House,” Brancato said. “We are excited to explore relationships with local food entrepreneurs and farms to introduce new products into the store.”

“Lisa and I value the time Blake and Marie spent training us to prepare customer favorites like the Southwest Avocado Sandwich, Thai Peanut Soup, and the Sprout House Cookie, an item that has been on the menu for over 30 years,” Delisi added. “Our goal is to make the Sprout House a real community gathering place. As we learn to perfect these longstanding Sprout House classics, we will also begin exploring new recipes and ideas.”

Brancato and Delisi say they plan on adding new menu items to store, which is known for vegan and vegetarian homemade soups and sandwiches, as well as products like fresh-pressed juices made to order and vitamin supplements.

Brancato, a Grosse Pointe Park resident, recently resigned from WDET, where she served as director of strategic partnerships for 10 years. Delisi will remain at WDET, where she hosts the shows Essential Music, The Don Was Motor City Playlist, and the Essential Cooking podcast with Chef James Rigato.

The Sprout House is located at 15233 Kercheval Ave. More information, is available at sprouthousenaturalmarket.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.