Michigan U.P.’s Camp Cannabis music fest announces initial lineup with The Floozies, Afroman, Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, and more

click to enlarge Cecily Ward Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers.

A music festival that bills itself as the first licensed cannabis event in Michigan's Upper Peninsula has announced its initial lineup.

The "Camp Cannabis" music festival, sponsored by The Fire Station Cannabis Co., announced a first round of artists, including national acts like The Floozies, Asher Roth, Afroman, Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, and comedian Nimesh Patel, among others.

The event is planned for Oct. 7-9 in Marquette's Tourist Park.

"We're so excited to share this lineup," The Fire Station co-owners Logan Stauber and Stosh Wasik in a joint statement. "It's our hope that everyone in the community will appreciate the wide variety of genres and the level of talent that we’re bringing in for our inaugural festival."

More artists will be announced in the coming weeks, The Fire Station says, adding that artists will also be able to compete for a spot to perform at a Digs City Beach Battle of the Bands event during the summer.

Tickets to Camp Cannabis can be purchased at thefirestation.com/camp- cannabis , with early bird ticket pricing expiring on Sunday, June 5.

The full list of artists announced is below.

Adam Carpenter And The Upper Hand

Afroman

Alyssa Palmer

Amy Kaher

Asher Roth

Bachtroy

Big Trouble

Blanco Suave

Chasin Steel

Chris The Caucasian Cookie

Conway

DJ Gino

DJ Thaddeaus Bloch

Dusk Harmonic

Ethan Bott And The Bottlenecks

Everything Under The Sun



Frank And Da Beans

The Floozies

High Waisted Jeans

Hootie And The Bootie Fish

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

Kiltro

Mark Lavegood Band

Marsupials

Myron Elkis And The Dying Breed

Nimesh Patel

Not Quite Canada

PartyBoyLance

Ramble Tamble

SP3

Stormy Chromer

Strung Together

Syncem Downloader

Ty Parkin

Vincent Schultz

