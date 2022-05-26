Michigan U.P.’s Camp Cannabis music fest announces initial lineup with The Floozies, Afroman, Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, and more

A music festival that bills itself as the first licensed cannabis event in Michigan's Upper Peninsula has announced its initial lineup.
The "Camp Cannabis" music festival, sponsored by The Fire Station Cannabis Co., announced a first round of artists, including national acts like The Floozies, Asher Roth, Afroman, Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, and comedian Nimesh Patel, among others.
The event is planned for Oct. 7-9 in Marquette's Tourist Park.
"We're so excited to share this lineup," The Fire Station co-owners Logan Stauber and Stosh Wasik in a joint statement. "It's our hope that everyone in the community will appreciate the wide variety of genres and the level of talent that we’re bringing in for our inaugural festival."
More artists will be announced in the coming weeks, The Fire Station says, adding that artists will also be able to compete for a spot to perform at a Digs City Beach Battle of the Bands event during the summer.
Tickets to Camp Cannabis can be purchased at thefirestation.com/camp-
The full list of artists announced is below.
Adam Carpenter And The Upper Hand
Afroman
Alyssa Palmer
Amy Kaher
Asher Roth
Bachtroy
Big Trouble
Blanco Suave
Chasin Steel
Chris The Caucasian Cookie
Conway
DJ Gino
DJ Thaddeaus Bloch
Dusk Harmonic
Ethan Bott And The Bottlenecks
Everything Under The Sun
Frank And Da Beans
The Floozies
High Waisted Jeans
Hootie And The Bootie Fish
Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers
Kiltro
Mark Lavegood Band
Marsupials
Myron Elkis And The Dying Breed
Nimesh Patel
Not Quite Canada
PartyBoyLance
Ramble Tamble
SP3
Stormy Chromer
Strung Together
Syncem Downloader
Ty Parkin
Vincent Schultz
