These 74 cops in Wayne County have been deemed untrustworthy to testify in court

click to enlarge Steve Neavling A Detroit police squad car.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy on Friday released a list of 74 current and former police officers in Wayne County who have been deemed untrustworthy to testify in court cases.The names are part of what’s called the Brady-Giglio list, named after a pair of U.S. Supreme Court rulings that require police departments and prosecutors to divulge evidence that could help the defense.The list is a compilation of officers who have committed offenses involving theft, dishonesty, fraud, false statements, bias, or bribery.Most of them have been fired or resigned; others are still on the job.Of the 74 cops, 53 are from the Detroit Police Department.Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said her office reached out to all law enforcement agencies in the county asking for a list of current and former officers who would qualify as untrustworthy.Her office shares the list with defense attorneys.“All Wayne County law enforcement agencies are aware that they have a continuing obligation to provide WCPO with all relevant facts as they become aware of them,” Worthy said in a statement. “After receiving the information from police agencies and other sources, WCPO makes a decision regarding disclosure.”The Inkster and Ecorse police departments failed to comply with the prosecutor’s requests. Here are the names, their departments, and the reason they’re on the list:• Carol Almeranti, Former DPD, Fraud• Christa Amerson, Former Wayne County Sheriff’s, Fraud• Richard Balzer, Former Romulus, Theft• Tammy Barnes, Former DPD, Dishonesty• Richard Billingslea, Former DPD, Obstruction of Justice• Eric Bogya, Former DPD, Dishonesty• Naim Brown, Former DPD, Witness Tampering• Anthony Careathers, Former DPD, Extortion•Jeremy Channells, Former Romulus, Theft• Bradley Clark, Former DPD, False Statement• Michael Collins, Former DPD, Fraud• Earl Crutchfield, Active DPD, False Statement• Michael Dailey, Former DPD, Fraud• Randall Davis, Former DPD, Theft• Dajuan Dickerson, Active DPSCD, False Statement• Deonne Dotson, Former DPD, Extortion• Kevin Dowe, Former Wayne County Sheriff’s, Embezzlement• Lawrence Droege, Former Romulus, Theft• Lashaundra Ferguson, Former DPD, Fraud• James Former Fontana, Lincoln Park, Dishonesty• Lawrence Fullilove, Active DPD, False Statement• Steven Fultz, Former DPD, False Statement• Michael Garrison, Former DPD, False Statement• Diamond Greenwood, Former DPD, Obstruction of Justice• David Hansberry, Former DPD, Theft• Robin Harris, Former Wayne County Sheriff’s, Theft• Mark Henkel, Former DPD, Fraud• Donald Hopkins, Former Romulus, Theft• Mashariki Jackson, Former DPD, Dishonesty• Alonzo Jones, Former DPD, Bribery• Lynn Kemp, Former WCS, Fraud• Tyrone Kemp, Former DPD, Fraud• John Kennedy, Former DPD, Bribery• Timothy Leach, Former DPD, Obstruction of Justice• Arthur Leavells, Former DPD, Conspiracy to Deliver Cocaine• Tiffany Lipkovitch, Former Highland Park, Conspiracy to Deliver Controlled Substances• Derek Loranger, Former DPD, Embezzlement• Michael Lynch, Former Harper Woods, Larceny• Charles Lynem, Active DPD, False Statement• Jamil Martin, Former DPD, Extortion• Rochelle Mayberry, Former DPD, Theft• Keith McCloud, Former DPD, Fraud• Ryan McInerney, Former Hamtramck, False Statement• John McKee, Former DPD, False Statement• Shonee McNair, Former DPD, Fraud• William Melendez, Former Inkster, False Statement• Michael Merritt, Former DPD, Theft• Karen Miller, Former DPD, Fraud• Michael Mosely, Former DPD, Bribery• Scott Nota, Former GPW, Dishonesty• Michael Notoriano, Former SCS, Theft• Jamar Owens, Former WCS, Fraud• Richard Perkins, Former WCS Fraud• Frederick Person, Former DPD, Obstruction of Justice• David Pomeroy, Former DPD, Theft• Sheila Reed, Former DPD, Theft• William Rice, Former DPD, False Statement• James Robertson, Former DPD, Extortion• Harold Rochon, Former DPD, Theft• Michael Russell, Former DPD, False Statement• Chancellor Searcy, Former DPD, Theft• Shontelle Shelton, Former Highland Park, Theft• Phillip Smith, Former Lincoln Park, Dishonesty• Michael St. Andre, Former Romulus, Theft• Christopher Staton, Former DPD, Conspiracy to Deliver Controlled Substances• Gary Steele, Former DPD, False Statement• James Tolbert, Former DPD, False Statement• Marty Tutt, Former DPD, Extortion• Daniel Vickers, Former DPD, Bribery• Alex Vinson, Former DPD, Theft• Bryan Watson, Former DPD, Extortion• Myron Weathers, Former DPD/Highland Park, Theft• Clifton Whatley, Former DPD, Theft• Charles Wills, Former DPD, Extortion“We are continuing to take the additional step of releasing the list to the public because in an era of criminal justice reform, it just makes sense,” Worthy said. “We plan to continue to review, update and release this list.”