Detroit’s historic Westin Book Cadillac to get $20 million renovation

click to enlarge Courtesy of Westin Book Cadillac Hotel A rendering of the 2023 Westin Book Cadillac Hotel remodel.

Fifteen years after it reopened, Detroit’s extravagant Westin Book Cadillac Hotel is slated for a makeover.

The hotel says the 31-story tower will undergo a $20 million renovation starting in January 2023 under Chicago-based Gettys Group. The transformation is expected to be completed in early summer 2023, and the hotel will remain open throughout the project.

“We are extremely excited about the renovation plan,” Westin Book Cadillac general manager Debra Schultz said in a statement. “Our guests have always enjoyed our iconic hotel’s welcoming and elegant experience, and when we emerge from our renovation, we look forward to amplifying that familiar experience with a rejuvenated one that invites guests to create new, inspiring memories.”

The hotel says the redesign will pay homage to original architect Louis Kamper’s Italian Renaissance-inspired style but “with a fresh, contemporary aesthetic.” The project will encompass the hotel’s 453 guest rooms and suites, its meeting and banquet spaces, and all public spaces within the property. The hotel also says it will introduce a new dining experience next year.

“Our concept is to retain the property’s beauty by balancing the strong architectural motifs and patterns with soft natural forms, and dynamic flowing movement,” Gettys Group director Ryan Schommer said in a statement. “Spaces will offer varied comfortable, yet refined, furnishings and styling that honors classical elegance in a new way. Combining the storied details with an enlivened natural approach will result in an inviting residential feel.”

The hotel initially opened in 1924 as the Book-Cadillac Hotel, said to be the tallest in the world at the time. It was closed in 1984 due to declining occupancy but reopened in 2008 following a multi million-dollar restoration, heralding a new era of reinvestment in downtown Detroit.

