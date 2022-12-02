A note from Abdul El-Sayed: I’m going back to public service

Jacob Lewkow Abdul El-Sayed.

Today, I went back to public service.

I’m honored to be joining the Department of Health, Human, and Veterans Services at Wayne County — where I’ll be serving as director starting in March 2023 (pending Commission approval).

But beginning today, I am serving as a consultant to the CEO’s office — taking the time to identify opportunities for the department to learn and grow from the experience of COVID, and to scope out new, innovative projects to deliver on health equity, maternal and child health, environmental health, and senior wellbeing for Wayne County residents. I hope to use this time to hit the ground running in March.

I’m grateful to County Executive Evans for his leadership and for giving me the opportunity to serve alongside a team of dedicated public servants across the county.

But that also means that I won’t be able to write as regularly here at The Incision. So I’ve made the tough decision to press pause. Though I hope to write from time to time as opportunities arise — I know I simply won’t be able to sustain the output that has been required.

To all readers: thank you. Thank you for seeing the value in this work and choosing to join this community. And a special thank you to all of our paid subscribers who made this project sustainable. Your time and your tender made this project possible. I hope that our team has been able to offer insights and perspectives that made your investment worthwhile.

Starting today, we will be pausing all paid subscriptions. All paid subscribers will not be billed moving forward. If you would like a prorated refund, please email us at [email protected] and we will process it as soon as possible.

I’ll still be writing here occasionally in the future — stay tuned.

Once again, thanks for making this community such an incredible place to think, write, and share. I remain so deeply grateful to you.

Yours for justice,

Abdul

Originally published Dec. 1 in The Incision.

