SMART bus to offer free rides on Election Day

SMART bus will offer free rides on Election Day.
Riders will be able to use the services between Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne County beginning at 12 a.m. on Nov. 8.
The rides will be offered across SMART services ADA service, Connector, Fixed Route, and the rideshare service SMART Flex and will cease at 11:59 p.m.
SMART isn't the only company offering free transit solutions on Election Day. Lime is offering two free e-scooter rides next Tuesday as well.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.