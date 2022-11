SMART bus to offer free rides on Election Day

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo A SMART bus.

SMART bus will offer free rides on Election Day.Riders will be able to use the services between Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne County beginning at 12 a.m. on Nov. 8.The rides will be offered across SMART services ADA service, Connector, Fixed Route, and the rideshare service SMART Flex and will cease at 11:59 p.m.“Access to transportation should not be a barrier to how you live your life, whether it is a ride to the movies, medical appointments or work,” said Dwight Ferrell, SMART general manager in a press release. “Similarly, we offered free rides during the COVID-19 pandemic as a public service, and we will continue our efforts to provide safe and reliable transportation when communities need it most. We’re excited to join other transit systems across the country in an effort to ensure transit access on election day.”SMART isn't the only company offering free transit solutions on Election Day. Lime is offering two free e-scooter rides next Tuesday as well.