Lime offers free e-scooter rides to vote in Detroit

Lime has 400 scooters in Detroit.

E-scooter company Lime is offering free rides to voting sites in Detroit for the general election.The offer includes two free rides for up to $15 each way to and from the polls and is already available for early voting.To claim the free ride, use the promotional code DETROITVOTES2022.Lime has 400 scooters in Detroit, and ridership was up 10% in September compared to the same time last year, Lime spokesman Jacob Tugendrajch tells“We are proud to do our part to increase voter turnout in Detroit this year, and we are excited to offer free rides to poll sites throughout the early voting period and on Election Day,” LeAaron Foley, director of government relations at Lime, said in a statement Friday. “We understand that Detroit residents sometimes have a long way to go to get to their polling location and do not always have affordable and accessible transportation options to go and cast their vote. Lime to the Polls allows us at Lime to help voters get to their polling place on our e-scooters or connect them to public transportation options to make their trips a bit more convenient. Lime to the Polls has been hugely successful in the past and we’re excited to double down on it in Detroit this year by including the early voting period.”Lime said it’s spreading the word about the free rides through social media and by working with city officials.Lime is one of several e-scooter companies in Detroit. Others are Bird, Link, Boaz, Spin, and CMax.It’s unclear if any of the other scooter companies are offering free rides to the polls.