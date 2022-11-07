Prosecutor Worthy warns of serious consequences for anyone who intimidates voters

The warning follows revelations that at least three groups led by election conspiracists are planning to challenge voters in Michigan on Tuesday

By on Mon, Nov 7, 2022 at 10:48 am

click to enlarge A mural in Detroit encourages voters to request their absentee ballots. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
A mural in Detroit encourages voters to request their absentee ballots.

On the eve of Election Day, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy issued a stern warning to anyone who plans to threaten or intimidate voters.

“The right to vote is one of the most important functions of our Democratic system of government,” Worthy said in a statement. “We must be vigilant in protecting the rights of our citizens to be free from intimidation and the threat of harm. During these times it is necessary to show that we are committed to each voter’s ability to safely cast their vote regardless of their political affiliation, race, ethnicity, religion, gender or gender identity. Discrimination and threats will not be tolerated during our election process.”

Worthy’s warning follows revelations that at least three groups led by election conspiracists are planning to challenge voters in Michigan on Tuesday.

A group called the Election Integrity Force plans to deploy election challengers to each county to search for voters they believe aren’t legally registered to vote. They will be armed with lists of ineligible voters.

On its website, the Election Integrity Force brags about its “lawsuit to decertify the Michigan 2020 election.”

Another group, established by the America Project, an organization led by allies of former President Donald Trump, is recruiting citizen election monitors to observe drop boxes and voting sites. American Project encouraged poll watchers and challengers to attend trainings by Michigan Citizens of Election Integrity, another group that falsely claimed Detroit stole the 2020 election from Trump.

Last week, a metro Detroit member of the Boogaloo Boys, a far-right anti-government extremist group, was arrested by the FBI after he was accused of planning to disrupt the Nov. 8 elections.

Poll challengers were planning to bring cell phones into absentee ballot counting rooms to photograph what they suspect was evidence of fraud. But the Michigan Supreme Court ruled last week that Michigan clerks can prohibit poll challengers from bringing cell phones into the rooms.

“Election officials and law enforcement are more prepared than ever before, to immediately address any attempt to interfere or disrupt the elections process or intimidate voters,” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson told reporters Thursday.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Politics & Elections articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Trending

Michigan Catholics fight Proposal 3 with falsehoods

By Michael Betzold

Michigan Catholics fight Proposal 3 with falsehoods

Michigan GOP reaches ‘new low’ by doxxing Democratic candidates in political mailers

By Steve Neavling

Anthony Feig, a Democrat running for state House, shows a political ad from his opponents that featured his cellphone number.

Unmasking Theatre Bizarre and debunking lies about Prop 3: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

By Alex Washington

Theatre Bizarre's Zombo the Clown.

Debunking myths about Michigan’s Proposal 3

By Alex Washington

A billboard on Eight Mile Road claims Proposal 3 allows for "Sterilization surgery for minors without parental consent."

Also in News & Views

Unmasking Theatre Bizarre and debunking lies about Prop 3: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

By Alex Washington

Theatre Bizarre's Zombo the Clown.

The Great American Political Reality Show™

By Abdul El-Sayed

The Great American Political Reality Show™ (2)

Schoolcraft College is accused of retaliation, racial discrimination in federal lawsuit

By Steve Neavling

Schoolcraft College is accused of retaliating against a Black diversity officer for raising allegations of racism.

My husband secretly got vaccinated for monkeypox — is he cheating on me?

By Dan Savage

More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us