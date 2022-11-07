Banning abortion affects women’s economic well-being, according to Michigan study

A Michigan League for Public Policy study reports that losing access to reproductive rights would profoundly affect the economic security of individual women, their families, and their communities

By on Mon, Nov 7, 2022 at 8:33 am

click to enlarge Protesters in Detroit march against the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. - Viola Klocko
Viola Klocko
Protesters in Detroit march against the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

The debate surrounding abortion often turns on emotional and moral issues, but a Michigan-based policy institute says the economic impact of overturning Roe v. Wade affects the largest number of women.

Ahead of this week's vote on Proposal 3 to restore access to abortion, a Michigan League for Public Policy study reports that losing access to reproductive rights would profoundly affect the economic security of individual women, their families, and their communities.

Anne Kuhnen, a policy analyst with the League and author of the report, said abortion rights affect more than just a few women.

"In Michigan, one in six pregnancies ends in an abortion," said Kuhnen, "which really highlights why this issue is so important because this is clearly health care that pregnant people need and are relying on."

Proposal 3 would block the implementation of a 1931 Michigan law — still on the books — that makes most abortions a felony. Opponents claim the referendum would repeal current parental consent laws and allow minors to go through gender-reaffirming treatments without their parent's consent.

Kuhnen said her research shows that a loss of access to abortion care would have an outsized effect on marginalized communities.

"Black and Latino women especially are over-represented in some of the lowest-paying fields, like child care, low-wage health care jobs," said Kuhnen. "So, the negative effects of being unable to access these essential health-care services are really amplified for women of color."

Kuhnen said the social and economic well-being of children is directly linked to a mother's economic status.

Research shows children of women denied abortions are more likely to grow up in poverty and more likely to experience poor maternal bonding, which can affect social and cognitive development.

"The vast majority of Michiganders are paying out of pocket for their abortion," said Kuhnen. "And for someone who's earning minimum wage in Michigan, that's basically your entire paycheck for two weeks."

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Politics & Elections articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Trending

Michigan Catholics fight Proposal 3 with falsehoods

By Michael Betzold

Michigan Catholics fight Proposal 3 with falsehoods

Michigan GOP reaches ‘new low’ by doxxing Democratic candidates in political mailers

By Steve Neavling

Anthony Feig, a Democrat running for state House, shows a political ad from his opponents that featured his cellphone number.

Unmasking Theatre Bizarre and debunking lies about Prop 3: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

By Alex Washington

Theatre Bizarre's Zombo the Clown.

Debunking myths about Michigan’s Proposal 3

By Alex Washington

A billboard on Eight Mile Road claims Proposal 3 allows for "Sterilization surgery for minors without parental consent."

Also in News & Views

Unmasking Theatre Bizarre and debunking lies about Prop 3: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

By Alex Washington

Theatre Bizarre's Zombo the Clown.

The Great American Political Reality Show™

By Abdul El-Sayed

The Great American Political Reality Show™ (2)

Schoolcraft College is accused of retaliation, racial discrimination in federal lawsuit

By Steve Neavling

Schoolcraft College is accused of retaliating against a Black diversity officer for raising allegations of racism.

My husband secretly got vaccinated for monkeypox — is he cheating on me?

By Dan Savage

More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us