Patrick Lyoya family sues Grand Rapids and the former police officer who killed him

The lawsuit says former officer Schurr violated Lyoya’s civil rights with the use of excessive force and was ‘grossly negligent’

By on Wed, Dec 7, 2022 at 4:37 pm

Video from the officer's body camera caught the moments before the fatal shooting. - Grand Rapids Police Department
Grand Rapids Police Department
Video from the officer's body camera caught the moments before the fatal shooting.

It’s been eight months since Patrick Lyoya was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop in Grand Rapids. Now, his family has filed a civil lawsuit against the city of Grand Rapids and Christopher Schurr, the former Grand Rapids police officer who shot him.

The family’s attorneys Ven Johnson and Ben Crump made the announcement Wednesday afternoon during a press conference in Detroit.

Related
Video from the officer's body camera caught the moments before the fatal shooting.

Video captures Grand Rapids cop shooting Black man in back of head following traffic stop: The only weapons at the scene were the officer’s stun gun and firearm

“It’s clear Schurr unnecessarily escalated a situation involving an unarmed Black man,” said Johnson in a statement. “At no point did Patrick try to hit, punch, kick or slap Schurr, nor did Patrick ever verbally threaten him. Any claim by Schurr that he was in imminent fear for his life is absolutely unreasonable and untrue.”

The lawsuit claims the City of Grand Rapids with one count violation of Civil Rights stating:

City has a policy, practice, procedure, protocol, and/or custom that demonstrates deliberate indifference to the rights of the Plaintiff and was the cause and moving force behind the violations and harm suffered.

City has a history of whitewashing excessive force cases and citizen complaints, and routinely fails to adequately discipline their offending officers, even when City has concluded that the officer violated its policies or procedures.

The lawsuit also lists two claims against former officer Schurr saying he violated Lyoya’s civil rights with the use of excessive force and was “grossly negligent.”

Related
Video from the officer's body camera caught the moments before the fatal shooting.

Grand Rapids cop who shot Patrick Lyoya in back of head to stand trial: Christopher Schurr was charged with second-degree murder in June

“Law enforcement officers in this country cannot continue to be absolved of accountability for shooting first and asking questions later,” said Crump in a press release. “The minor punishments officers often receive do not send a message that will deter other officers from repeating this deadly cycle. This pattern needs to end here with justice for Patrick Lyoya.”

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
Read More about Alex Washington
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Activists: DTE plan won’t meet Michigan renewable-energy goals

By Mark Richardson, Michigan News Connection

DTE Energy plans to switch its Belle River plant (above) from coal to fossil fuel in 2025 but could keep the facility in operation past the state's emissions deadline until 2040.

Black Detroit cop wins racial-bias lawsuit against city after his arrest and suspension

By Steve Neavling

A Detroit police squad car.

Dearborn man charged for ‘anti-semitic’ rant outside synagogue Temple Beth El

By Steve Neavling

Hassan Yehia Chokr is accused of hurling derogatory remarks at Jewish people outside Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township.

Detroit’s historic Westin Book Cadillac to get $20 million renovation

By Lee DeVito

A rendering of the 2023 Westin Book Cadillac Hotel remodel.

Also in News & Views

Paratransit debate fractures relationship between Detroit’s mayor and council

By Steve Neavling

Detroit’s paratransit services contract is set to expire after the city council rejected its renewal.

Black Detroit cop wins racial-bias lawsuit against city after his arrest and suspension

By Steve Neavling

A Detroit police squad car.

Big fat nothing

By Clay Jones

Big fat nothing

The Stupidverse

By Tom Tomorrow

The Stupidverse
More

Digital Issue

December 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us