New fan map shows the Detroit Lions really are America’s team

Everyone loves a good comeback story

By on Thu, Jan 25, 2024 at 4:31 pm

click to enlarge Look at all that team spirit! - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Look at all that team spirit!

Before the Detroit Lions beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday’s playoff game, social media data showed that fans in more than half of the country were rooting for us. Now, an updated map from Bet Online shows that even more NFL fans have gotten behind Detroit.

Following Sunday’s win, the New York Post called the Lions “the REAL America’s Team” on the cover of its sports page, taking the title away from the Dallas Cowboys.

This new map basically proves that to be true.

Every state that was rooting for a different team that ended up losing in the divisional round is now rooting for the Lions. Detroit now has 37 states rooting for us to win.

Some fans even posted their own maps on social media that jokingly showed the entire country, besides just California or even just the city of San Francisco, wanting the Lions to come out on top.

The map is based on geotagged data from the social media platform X from Sunday evening to Thursday, tracking official fan hashtags in every state like “#OnePride” and “#GoNiners.” More than 220,000 social media posts were tracked.

Apparently, Americans love a comeback story, and football fan or not, everyone knows how bad the Lions have been doing for decades. Our hometown team has got the most interesting story of the four teams left, and Bet Online predicts that if the Lions win their upcoming NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, the map heading into the Super Bowl will be “one of the most lopsided” ever.

The Lions are set to play the 49ers at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28, following the 3 p.m. faceoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. If the Lions win, they’ll play at the Super Bowl for the first time ever, which is set to take place in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

