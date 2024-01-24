UAW endorses Biden as Trump maintains lead in Michigan

Shawn Fain: ‘We can stand up and elect someone who wants to stand with us and support our cause’

By on Wed, Jan 24, 2024 at 3:33 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge President Joe Biden addresses UAW members walking a picket line at the GM Willow Run Distribution Center, Tuesday, September 26, 2023, in Belleville, Michigan. - White House / Alamy Stock Photo
White House / Alamy Stock Photo
President Joe Biden addresses UAW members walking a picket line at the GM Willow Run Distribution Center, Tuesday, September 26, 2023, in Belleville, Michigan.

The United Auto Workers union endorsed President Joe Biden for re-election on Wednesday, providing a significant boost in auto-making swing states like Michigan, where Donald Trump is also popular.

“This November, we can stand up and elect someone who wants to stand with us and support our cause. Or we can elect someone who will divide us and fight us every step of the way,” UAW President Shawn Fain said at a union conference in Washington D.C. on Wednesday. “That’s what this choice is about. The question is, who do we want in that office to give us the best shot of winning? Of organizing. Of negotiating strong contracts. Of uniting the working class and winning our fair share once again, as our union has done so many times in our nation’s history. We need to know who’s going to sit in the most powerful seat in the world and help us win as a united working class.”

Biden has been courting autoworkers and made an appearance on a picket line in Belleville in September amid negotiations between striking workers and the Big Three manufacturers, becoming the first sitting president to join an active picket strike.

Meanwhile, Trump made his own visit to Michigan in September with a rally at a non-union auto parts manufacturing plant in Macomb County. During his rambling speech, Trump, who has criticized unions in the past, denounced electric cars but still asked the UAW for its endorsement.

Previously, Fain was coy about the union endorsing either candidate. “Our endorsements are going to be earned. We’ve been very clear about that, no matter what politician,” Fain told CBS. “We expect actions, not words.”

A recent poll found that Biden is trailing Trump by 8 percentage points in Michigan.

Following the endorsement, Biden spoke to a cheering crowd at the union conference Wednesday.

“We have more work to do but our plan is delivering to the American people, building an economy from the bottom up, not the bottom down,” Biden said. “If I’m going to be in a fight, I want to be in a fight with you, UAW. We have a big fight in front of us. We’re fundamentally changing the economy of this country, taking it from the economy that takes care of those at the top. … All anyone wants is a fair shot, an even shot.”

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Politics & Elections articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Kwame Kilpatrick’s wife buys enormous house in Novi despite former mayor’s unpaid restitution

By Steve Neavling

Kwame Kilpatrick’s wife buys enormous house in Novi despite former mayor’s unpaid restitution

Ex-Wayne County court assistant charged with embezzling more than $60,000 from a judge

By Steve Neavling

Three Wayne County workers are being charged with larceny.

Over half the country is rooting for the Detroit Lions to win, according to data

By Layla McMurtrie

Go Lions!

Detroit’s QLine says ridership is up, wait times are down

By Lee DeVito

A crowded QLine car.

Also in News & Views

Army Corps plans $1 billion barricade to deter invasive carp at Illinois and Des Plaines Rivers

By Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco, WBEZ

Scott Whitney, of the Army Corps of Engineers, is on the banks of Des Plaines River. This area will be the first stage of construction on the Brandon Road Interbasin Project.

Botched euthanasia of mice at University of Michigan raises more concerns about school’s animal research

By Steve Neavling

The University of Michigan was cited for botching the euthanasia of mice.

Another Haley history lesson

By Clay Jones

Another Haleyhistory lesson

The unfathomable mystery

By Tom Tomorrow

The unfathomable mystery
More

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us