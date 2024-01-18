Over half the country is rooting for the Detroit Lions to win, according to data

The Lions have never made it to the Super Bowl — but could all the support from fans make 2024 our year?

By on Thu, Jan 18, 2024 at 10:51 am

click to enlarge Go Lions! - Courtesy of Bet Online
Courtesy of Bet Online
Go Lions!

Everyone loves to root for the underdog, and after 32 years of not winning a playoff game, the Detroit Lions finally did it last Sunday. Plus, with a 13-5 record, the Lions’ 2023-24 season is going way, way better than it has been in recent memory.

And now, over half of the country is rooting for Detroit to win it all.

According to social media data compiled by Bet Online, a site that uses trends software to create sports-based graphics and maps, the Detroit Lions are the most popular choice in the nation to win the 2023-24 NFL playoffs.

Following the announcement of the divisional round matchups, over 200,00 social media posts were tracked, showing that 27 states are rooting for the Lions. In second place was the 49ers, with only seven states, so Detroit is winning by a long shot.

The map was created based on data from the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) over the last week tracking fan hashtags in every state, such as “#OnePride” (Detroit Lions), “#GoNiners” (San Francisco 49ers), “#BillsMafia” (Buffalo Bills), “#WeAreTexans” (Houston Texans), “#RavensFlock” (Baltimore Ravens), “#GoPackGo” (Green Bay Packers), “#ChiefsKingdom” (Kansas City Chiefs), and “#GoBucs” (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

Well, apparently our hometown team’s “started from the bottom now we here” story has won the hearts of football fans, especially seeing how ecstatic Detroit fans were after the win.

The Lions are one of four NFL teams that have never made it to the Super Bowl, but hopefully, with this immense nationwide support, 2024 could be our year.

The Lions are set to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21. If they win, they’ll play again on Jan. 28 in anticipation of heading to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

