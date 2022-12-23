Nearly all of our most-read stories were about food or weed this week

Instagram, @piescipizza Pie Sci cooked up a Metro Times-themed pizza this week, dubbed “Metro Thymes: Cabbage Love.”

Our readers must be stoners with a serious case of the munchies. Nearly all of our most-read stories this week were about either pot or food, whether it was an article about a new upscale lounge and music venue on Detroit’s west side or Pie Sci’s new Metro Times-themed pizza. One of the few stories that wasn’t about either of those two pillars of our editorial coverage was Randiah’s interview with a Garden City man who built a wild Christmas lights display to impress his wife, but we think it might be pretty fun to look at while under the influence of cannabis.

Here’s what you were interested in this week:

10. “Wyandotte is getting a new rock and country music venue”

9. “Detroit’s Pie Sci cooks up ‘Metro Thymes’ pizza”

8. “Consider the lobster rolls at Pearl’s Deep Dive”

7. “Michigan’s cannabis prices have hit an all-time low”

6. “Detroit restaurant The Peterboro is reopening soon”

5. “Detroit Soul opens second location with help from Motor City Match”

4. “JARS Cannabis is giving away over $1 million in luxury prizes for holiday campaign”

3. “This metro Detroit family’s Christmas light display makes others look like amateur hour”

2. “Grosse Pointe Park foundation wants to turn historic Detroit land into parking lot”

1. “Upscale bistro and music venue Soul on Ice opens in Detroit”

