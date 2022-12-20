Michigan’s cannabis prices have hit an all-time low

That’s good news for stoners, but not so good for small businesses

By on Tue, Dec 20, 2022 at 11:55 am

click to enlarge The price of pot has decreased 50% since last year. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
The price of pot has decreased 50% since last year.

According to the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency, the price of pot is the lowest it’s ever been in the state.

In November, the average price of weed was $95.12 per oz., a 50% decrease from the same time last year, or $100 lower.

While many other sectors have seen prices rise due to inflation, Michigan’s cannabis market has seen a decrease in prices. That’s because the large number of cannabis licenses issued by the state has caused businesses to lower prices to be competitive, sources in the industry say.

“In January of 2021 we saw about 1,200 licenses and that number has now grown to roughly 1,800 throughout the state,” the Fire Station Cannabis Co. co-owner Logan Stauber told WLUC-TV.

While the price drop is good for consumers, it’s been hard on small growers and dispensaries, who say it’s difficult to compete with the bigger corporate players.

The Fire Station’s Stauber says despite the plummeting prices, business has still been good for Michigan’s cannabis industry.

“We’ve seen about a 38% increase statewide,” he told WLUC-TV. “Last year in 2021 the state as a whole did about 1.3 billion in sales and right now, we’re on track for $2 billion in sales closing the [year].”

Prices are expected to stabilize, as has happened in other states with regulated cannabis industries like Colorado, Oregon, and Washington.

Related
Plummeting marijuana prices are smoking out small cannabis businesses in Michigan

Plummeting marijuana prices are smoking out small cannabis businesses in Michigan: Too much weed?

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Read More about Lee DeVito
Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Congress leaves out cannabis banking reform from spending package

By Steve Neavling

Cannabis remains illegal on the federal level.

Program aims to help Michigan military vets with free pot

By Lee DeVito

The Veteran Compassion Care program could help veterans with free cannabis and also help manage the state's surplus.

You can now buy recreational weed in Mount Clemens, even though the city prohibits it

By Steve Neavling

Pleasantrees is located inside the former Gibraltar Trade Center.

You could win free weed for life in this dispensary’s scratch-off game

By Randiah Camille Green

The Reef is a medical marijuana dispensary in Detroit that plans to apply for a recreational license.

Also in Weed

Black-owned cannabis company Viola launches ‘Grandma’s Kitchen’ edibles

By Lee DeVito

The “Grandma’s Kitchen” edibles by Viola are now available in Michigan at Puff Cannabis locations.

You could win free weed for life in this dispensary’s scratch-off game

By Randiah Camille Green

The Reef is a medical marijuana dispensary in Detroit that plans to apply for a recreational license.

You can get a free jar of joints for donating winter coats for kids

By Lee DeVito

Puff Cannabis will give customers a jar of its "Baby Jeeter" pre-rolls if they donate a winter coat for children.

Michigan is getting another new Cookies dispensary

By Alex Washington

Cannabis brand Cookies has partnered with Gage Cannabis to open a new location in Jackson.
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us