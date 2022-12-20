Upscale bistro and music venue Soul on Ice opens in Detroit

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The bar at Soul on Ice.

A new soul food-inspired bistro and lounge that will also host live music is set to open on Detroit’s west side.

Soul on Ice is set to open to the public on Wednesday at 8867 Livernois Ave. in a space south of the Avenue of Fashion that was formerly known as the Varsity Lounge and the Penthouse Lounge.

Courtesy photo Danielle and Herb Sanders.

Owners say the menu will feature soul-food inspired dishes, cocktails, and will also host “music from internationally known Detroit based DJs such as Bruce Bailey, Kelly Holmes and Vernon English, live jazz, house, old school hip-hop, blue-eyed soul, R&B and other soulful musical performances.”

The 2,400-square-foot project is the latest development from Herb and Danielle Sanders, a long-time westside couple known for hosting charity events like “The Not Just Knee-Deep Funky Ski Lodge Party.” Herb is founder of Sanders Law PLLC while Danielle is in real estate and property management.

“We’re opening just in time for the Christmas holidays as a gift to the city that has given us so much over the years,” Herb Sanders said in a statement. “Our family is happy to create a place for people to gather with their friends in a warm, inviting space celebrating African-American culture in a way that welcomes people from all backgrounds.”

Soul on Ice was partially funded by a $500,000 grant from the Motor City Match program. The owners say Soul on Ice will hire 15 residents of Detroit, and add that the entire project was built by minority-owned contracting companies.

“We were born, raised, educated and started our own family here,” Danielle said. “We know and love the city. That’s why we decided to take a leap of faith and create an experience we felt was missing for us as a couple in Detroit. Soul on Ice will be a catalyst for extending the success of the Livernois Avenue of Fashion from Seven Mile to Joy Road. And as a result, spur more business and residential investment in neighborhoods south along Livernois.”

“This is a place where people can hang out, feel comfortable and chill,” said Herb. “Relax and have some soul on ice with your friends.”

The bistro will celebrate its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

