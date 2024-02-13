Lyft’s Women+ Connect feature is now available in Detroit

The option allows women and nonbinary riders and drivers to request each other

By on Tue, Feb 13, 2024 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge Screenshots of Women+ Connect on the Lyft app. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Screenshots of Women+ Connect on the Lyft app.

For women, many seemingly harmless life activities can be scary, and sharing a car with a stranger can definitely be a cause for fear. Sometimes it’s a necessity though, so many women have hoped for a rideshare platform that connects them exclusively with other women.

Thanks to Lyft, starting Feb. 13, the option is available in Detroit and 50+ other cities nationwide.

The app’s new Women+ Connect feature allows women and nonbinary Lyft drivers to opt-in to request women and nonbinary Lyft riders, providing more comfort and earning opportunities. While users may still be matched with men, it increases the chance of being paired with other women and nonbinary individuals as long as a Women+ Connect member is available.

The option first launched in September, and has since been used for nearly 7 million rides. More than half of eligible drivers are opted-in to Women+ Connect, according to a press release. Plus, the satisfaction rate among drivers who have used the feature is the highest of any driver feature Lyft has launched.

Women+ Connect was created in partnership with the Human Rights Campaign, It’s On Us, the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives, and the National Sheriffs' Association.

More information on Women+ Connect can be found at lyft.com/women+.

