Detroiters are bad at driving, and the consequences are deadly

Ironically, the Motor City has some of the worst drivers in the nation, according to study

By on Mon, Feb 12, 2024 at 11:20 am

Detroit has some of the worst drivers in the U.S., a study found.
Steve Neavling
Detroit has some of the worst drivers in the U.S., a study found.

Detroit, known for its automotive legacy, has garnered a less flattering accolade: Its drivers are terrible, and they’re killing a lot of people.

A new study by Forbes Advisor ranks Detroit’s drivers as the third worst in the nation.

The sobering analysis highlights a range of driving-related metrics, including fatal car crashes, speeding, drunk driving, and distracted drivers.

Out of the 50 most populated cities in the nation, Detroit ranks second in the rate of fatal car crashes, with 19.76 per 100,000 residents. Only Memphis, Tennessee, had a higher rate at 24.18 per 100,000 residents.

Detroit also ranks second in the rate of fatal car crashes involving a drunk driver (6.54 per 100,000 residents), second in the rate of fatal crashes involving speeding (6.8 per 100,000 residents), and second in the rate of people killed in fatal crashes (21.47 per 100,000 residents).

According to the study, Albuquerque, New Mexico, has the worst drivers in the U.S., followed by Memphis. Tucson, Arizona, ranked fourth, and Kansas City, Missouri, ranked fifth.

Not surprisingly, Detroit has the highest auto insurance rates in the country, though experts disagree on the reasons why.

Auto insurance rates in Michigan were supposed to dramatically decline after state lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approved legislation in 2019 to combat the sky-high premiums. But the rates have remained high, and between 2023 and 2024, the average premiums in Detroit jumped 85%, from $3,067 to $5,687.

“More dangerous driving leads to increased risk and higher insurance rates,” Forbes Advisor reported. “Getting speeding tickets, running red lights, texting while driving and other reckless behaviors all raise your chances of accidents and damage claims. This makes you a greater liability in the eyes of insurers.”

A car crash in Midtown in Detroit.

Detroit still has highest auto insurance rates in nation, despite ‘historic’ legislation in 2019: Between 2023 and 2024, the average rates in Detroit jumped 85%

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
